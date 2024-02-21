Football – Mercato – OM

Mercato – OM: Longoria’s Big Surprise

Published on February 21, 2024 at 2:30 am



After the defeat on the Brest pitch (0-1), OM decided to part with Gennaro Gattuso, barely five months after his appointment to the Marseille bench. To replace him, Jean-Louis Gasset was chosen. Quite surprising, as Daniel Riolo notes.

Defeats in Brest will be too many Gennaro GattusoFired as coachOm. To change it, Pablo Longoria It was quite a surprise in store since then Jean-Louis Gasset Which was selected. Daniel Riolo Admits that he did not expect it.

Gasset, “It’s a Big Surprise”

” We had to find a firefighter and there came the name of Jean-Louis Gasset. It is a huge surprise. It’s so amazing that we don’t even know what to think about it. The French coach and who was just going to accept a three-month mission to promote the team and we will ask him to place in the rankings because I don’t even know if OM is aiming for a place in the European Cup or not. Certainly, deep down, that’s what we hope for, but it’s still going to be complicated », says the journalist RMC on the microphone After ft Before adding a layer.

“It’s so big I can’t even get an opinion.”