Sports

Mercato – OM: Longoria’s Big Surprise

Photo of Admin Admin12 hours ago
0 58 2 minutes read

Football – Mercato – OM

Mercato – OM: Longoria’s Big Surprise

Published on February 21, 2024 at 2:30 am

Hungry for sport, he grew up to the sound of Formula 1 engines and the exploits of Ronaldinho. Today, with a master’s degree in sports journalism, he no longer misses an F1 Grand Prix or a PSG match, two of his passions and specialties.

After the defeat on the Brest pitch (0-1), OM decided to part with Gennaro Gattuso, barely five months after his appointment to the Marseille bench. To replace him, Jean-Louis Gasset was chosen. Quite surprising, as Daniel Riolo notes.

Defeats in Brest will be too many Gennaro GattusoFired as coachOm. To change it, Pablo Longoria It was quite a surprise in store since then Jean-Louis Gasset Which was selected. Daniel Riolo Admits that he did not expect it.

Gasset, “It’s a Big Surprise”

We had to find a firefighter and there came the name of Jean-Louis Gasset. It is a huge surprise. It’s so amazing that we don’t even know what to think about it. The French coach and who was just going to accept a three-month mission to promote the team and we will ask him to place in the rankings because I don’t even know if OM is aiming for a place in the European Cup or not. Certainly, deep down, that’s what we hope for, but it’s still going to be complicated », says the journalist RMC on the microphoneAfter ftBefore adding a layer.

“It’s so big I can’t even get an opinion.”

And there, we were going through the names, we were checking from this morning and Jean-Louis Gasset, that’s the grandfather who’s coming for a mission. He’s coming off CAN, it was terrible, where he was fired precisely because the group, mentally, wasn’t coping with the demands. And there it allegedly comes to promote OM. In fact, I repeat, it is so big that I cannot even form an opinion. I can’t even say it’s going to be horrible, that it won’t make it. I tell myself that in any case, it will involve raising awareness among the players so that the season ends well, knowing whether Jean-Louis Gasset can do it or not. His recent experiences have not been good. He had already worked as a firefighter in Saint Etienne. Uh Two grandfathers, Ghislaine Printant, DuPont and DuPont at Adventure Ivory Coast, Flop and OM. We know Pablo Longoria never wanted to be a Frenchman so apparently the default choice hurts. », adds Daniel Riolo.

Source link

Photo of Admin Admin12 hours ago
0 58 2 minutes read
Photo of Admin

Admin

Related Articles

After Griezmann, another Colchonero causes controversy after derby between Real and Atlético Madrid

2 weeks ago

Mercato – OM: He announces heavy things with Gattuso’s successor

2 days ago

Sage confirms Orban’s imminent arrival, discusses Benzema and praises Matic

January 17, 2024

💥 Saint-Etienne transfer window disappointments!

3 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button