Mercato – OM: Longoria’s Big Surprise
Football – Mercato – OM
Mercato – OM: Longoria’s Big Surprise
Published on February 21, 2024 at 2:30 am
After the defeat on the Brest pitch (0-1), OM decided to part with Gennaro Gattuso, barely five months after his appointment to the Marseille bench. To replace him, Jean-Louis Gasset was chosen. Quite surprising, as Daniel Riolo notes.
Defeats in Brest will be too many Gennaro GattusoFired as coachOm. To change it, Pablo Longoria It was quite a surprise in store since then Jean-Louis Gasset Which was selected. Daniel Riolo Admits that he did not expect it.
Gasset, “It’s a Big Surprise”
” We had to find a firefighter and there came the name of Jean-Louis Gasset. It is a huge surprise. It’s so amazing that we don’t even know what to think about it. The French coach and who was just going to accept a three-month mission to promote the team and we will ask him to place in the rankings because I don’t even know if OM is aiming for a place in the European Cup or not. Certainly, deep down, that’s what we hope for, but it’s still going to be complicated », says the journalist RMC on the microphoneAfter ftBefore adding a layer.
“It’s so big I can’t even get an opinion.”
” And there, we were going through the names, we were checking from this morning and Jean-Louis Gasset, that’s the grandfather who’s coming for a mission. He’s coming off CAN, it was terrible, where he was fired precisely because the group, mentally, wasn’t coping with the demands. And there it allegedly comes to promote OM. In fact, I repeat, it is so big that I cannot even form an opinion. I can’t even say it’s going to be horrible, that it won’t make it. I tell myself that in any case, it will involve raising awareness among the players so that the season ends well, knowing whether Jean-Louis Gasset can do it or not. His recent experiences have not been good. He had already worked as a firefighter in Saint Etienne. Uh Two grandfathers, Ghislaine Printant, DuPont and DuPont at Adventure Ivory Coast, Flop and OM. We know Pablo Longoria never wanted to be a Frenchman so apparently the default choice hurts. », adds Daniel Riolo.