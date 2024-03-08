TV: Lorient – ​​OL, on which channel and at what time?

Still not saved and still worried about the fight to stay in L1, Olympique Lyonnais will have a good chance to breathe some fresh air this weekend when they go to challenge Lorient in Brittany.

Lorient – ​​What time for OL?

After falling from their clouds with a 0-3 loss to Lens last week, Lyon must still pick up points to ensure their retention in L1. And what better way to take a big step towards the goal than a trip to direct rivals, Lorient? This match between Lorient and Lyon will be played in any case Saturday, March 9 at 5:00 p.m. at the Stade du Mostoire. The referee will be Matthew Vernice.

What channel to follow Lorient – ​​OL?

Like every Saturday afternoon match, this duel for retention between Merlus and Gones will be televised on the antenna.Amazon Prime Video. Commentary will be provided by Smile Boubdallah and Benoit chairs.

Possible lineups for Lorient – OL:

In fresh form since February, with four wins in the last five days, Lorient have got their heads out of the water. Practically relegated to L2 after a disastrous first half of the season, the Breton club is no longer even in the red zone with 13th place, two units above play-off Montpellier. Suffice it to say that FCL will be looking to build on their good form to pick up more points and stay ahead of the standings, especially against Lyon. Regis Le Bris will face without Mendy or Talbi for this match.

Possible composition of Lorient: Mvogo – Adjei, Laporte, Touré – Katseris, Abergel, Bakayoko, Le Bris – Kari, Bamba, Ponceau.

After six consecutive wins in all competitions, OL fell from the top spot last Sunday with a heavy 0-3 defeat on their home pitch against Lens. Despite everything, Leon refuses to back down in crisis with his five points beyond the red zone. But to save themselves with more certainty, Les Gons aim to win in Lorient. A mission that Pierre Sage will have to undertake without Maitland-Niles.

Possible composition of OL: Lopes – Mata, O’Brien, Caleta-Carr, Tagliafico – Caquet, Matic, Mangala – Numah, Orban, Benerhama.