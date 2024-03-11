Which is the healthiest?

Correct question.- They are both part of the great classics of kitchen cupboards. But from a nutritional standpoint, should we favor one over the other? A dietitian nutritionist gives us the answer.

Tagliatelle, oysters, basmati rice, long grains… quick to prepare and serve on a plate, pasta and rice are some of the great classics in our kitchen cupboards. They belong to the large family of starchy foods, a category of foods that unfairly suffers from a very bad reputation. Composed of carbohydrates, they provide us with the main source of energy. But between pasta and rice, should one favor? Which is healthier?

Similar nutritional composition

No need to choose, neither like. And for good reason, “Their nutritional composition is relatively similar, with about 30% carbohydrates once cooked and negligible lipid content; except for pasta containing eggs, which are rich in lipids,” suggests Alexandra Mercier, dietitian nutritionist. The differences between the two foods relate to their protein content – pasta has a little more – and their gluten content – rice is free – an option for those with intolerances. benefit

Both are valuable companions in the daily diet, as they also provide us with vitamins and minerals, which are essential for the proper functioning of our bodies. Good to know: The whole versions of the two foods contain more, because they have preserved their grains and therefore all the nutrients present.

Consume them properly

The only special precaution to be taken is the amount ingested and their accompanying concern. The equation is simple: the higher the carbohydrate intake, the greater the risk of storage. Explanations: If carbohydrate intake is too high, insulin, the hormone that regulates blood sugar levels, is overwhelmed to accomplish this mission. The body has to deal with too much sugar, so it will store fat.

An ideal plate for me is one quarter protein, one quarter starchy foods and half vegetables. Alexandra Mercier, Dietitian Nutritionist

Alexandra Mercier continues, “The ideal plate is one quarter protein, one quarter starchy foods and half vegetables.” Vegetables are essential as a source of fiber, which slows the absorption of blood sugar and “traps cholesterol,” the expert adds. Whole grain pasta and rice also contain more fiber than their refined versions.

Ideally, it is better to turn to whole and organic foods; Grain husks are less likely to contain pesticides. Cooking time is also important: “The more we cook them, the more we increase their glycemic index, we favor al dente cooking”. So there is no point in picking, they must be cooked to perfection.