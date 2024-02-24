A “record” epidemic of pneumonia this winter, caused by an unusual bacteria

If you’ve had a hard time getting rid of a cough this winter or still have a hard time, it could be caused by a bacteria called Mycoplasma pneumoniae.

These bacteria, which are spread through sputum, can cause coughs, colds and pneumonia. Details of journalist Geraldine Zamanski for Health Magazine on France 5.

franceinfo: Have these bacteria reached record levels in recent months?



Geraldine Zamansky: Well, in a few months, Mycoplasma pneumoniae, according to a report published these days by Public Health France, was detected six times more often than before in 2020. And again, this is only the tip of the iceberg, because usually these bacteria contaminate us very discreetly.

Especially in children, it often causes the common cold and no one diagnoses it. But it is easily transmitted through sputum, and as the name suggests, can also cause pneumonia and lung infections.

Is it really responsible for the alarming Chinese epidemic that affected Chinese children this fall?



The World Health Organization called for vigilance. And the surveillance conducted by our health officials this winter gives us hope that the epidemic has finally reached its peak in early January.

On the front line, Professor Charles Casanave, an infectious disease specialist at Bordeaux University Hospital, described the symptoms to me. This “mycoplasma” first triggers a higher, less virulent fever, around 38°, than the pneumococcus, the main culprit of pneumonia. But with a more present cough from the start.

And above all, 1 time out of 4, there is damage to the skin, such as plaques on the body or impressive shapes in the mouth and eyes for example.

And any other weird features?

Yes, Professor Cazenaway wants to show very rare neurological signs, such as behavioral changes, especially in children. Then we must react quickly. with appropriate antibiotics. Moreover, these bacteria are often diagnosed when fever persists after the prescription of amoxicillin, an effective weapon against pneumococcus.

The problem is that the PCR diagnostic test, known for Covid, is not yet reimbursed in the city. So it is mainly done in hospitals, for the most serious patients. Most are teenagers or young adults.

After an acute period, they often complain of persistent cough for one to two months. This is the result of specific inflammation caused by this mycoplasma. There, Professor Kazanev emphasizes the importance of the control radio, that there is nothing unusual, and wants to reassure: usually, it turns off.