Which countries continue to sell arms to Israel?

On Tuesday March 19, Canada announced an end to arms exports to Israel, joining the ranks of those saying “no”. Others, including France, however, continue to honor their agreements, or even sign new ones.

Before Canada, the Netherlands, Japan, Spain and Belgium also announced an end to arms exports to Israel after the Israeli offensive on Gaza began. ” However, these declarations should be taken with caution.advises Zain Hussain of the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI). There are questions as to whether these declarations are fully respected in each country. » Whatever happens, this is a symbolic situation.

By order of International Court of Justice (ICJ) last January, respect for international law is also at stake. Indeed, the ICJ considered that “ Genocide » In Gaza. The 1948 Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide states that signatory states are legally bound to prevent genocide, War crimes and crimes against humanity.

Also readGaza: Against South Africa, Israel strikes back before ICJ

Germany and the United Kingdom, the main European suppliers

The International Arms Trade Treaty prohibits the country from exporting weapons to any state it suspects could use them for genocide. However, some signatory states continue their trade, France Especially ” Paris does not sell major weapons, so their sales do not appear in our data.Ed, explains Zain Hussain. But French technology is widely used in Israeli weapons, including missile sensors, and they also supply military equipment. » Asked about the issue before the Senate, French Prime Minister Gabriel Eisley recalled on Tuesday that France was one of the first Western countries to call for a permanent ceasefire and continues to do so. However, he did not directly answer this question.

In Europe, the main arms suppliers to Israel are the United Kingdom and Germany. Discretion is required here too. London primarily supplies weapons components. According to the Campaign Against the Arms Trade (CCAT), 15% of components for F-35 aircraft used in Gaza come from London. These arms deals have been the subject of intense national controversy, but they have not yet been suspended.

” Germany has increased the transfer of armored vehiclesZain Hussain notes. The country also has a long-term contract for submarines. They also deliver frigates. It seems that the new license was signed by Germany after the war in Gaza started, but like the UK, Germany is not transparent on the issue. »

The United States, an important partner

The main issue over Israel’s arsenal is not in Europe anyway, but on the American continent. The United States represents 69% of arms sales to Israel over the past five years, according to SIPRI. ” For the moment, we have not noticed a significant increase, but it is certain that these exports are not ready to stop », analyzes Zain Hussain.

In recent weeks, negotiations between the two countries have focused on a new sales agreement, including fighter planes – twenty-five F-35s and twenty-five F-15s – and a squadron of twelve Apache helicopters. ” Aircraft are essential in the attack on Gaza because most of the operations carried out by Israel are aerial », recalls Zain Hussain.

In addition to the agreements already in place between the two countries, around a hundred arms sales have been under the radar since October 7. Each of them did not exceed the amount necessary to justify being examined and approved by Congress. Thousands of guided munitions, bombs and small arms were sold without public debate before they were finally declared public. The Washington Post. ” American authorities follow different practices depending on which country they sell their weapons to.Brian Finucane of the International Crisis Group Institute (ICG) points out. For example, in the case of Ukraine, there were information sheets detailing each weapon supplied and the number. There was no such transparency in Israel’s case. »

The United States also has its own arsenal on Israeli soil. It appears that some of these stockpiles were used in the Gaza war, but none of the experts interviewed could confirm this. In addition to arms deals, the United States contributes $3 billion a year to Israel. For Brian Finucane, American military support is “ Important not only for the ongoing military campaign in Gaza, but also for Israeli efforts to prevent a possible escalation with Hezbollah in the north. However, this support can be called into question.

Restrictions on military aid to countries that limit American humanitarian aid

The United States is not a signatory to the Arms Trade Treaty, as are France, Germany and the United Kingdom. But American laws specifically prohibit military aid to countries that limit humanitarian aid from the United States. ” Given the dire situation in Gaza and Israel’s role in impeding the entry and delivery of aid to Gaza, the question is whether this provision will be enforced.Brian Finucane directs. The White House refuses to do so for the time being, but a number of members of Congress are trying to advance the text. »

Joe Biden is currently in a double race against time: the American presidential election for which he can afford no mistakes, and already well advanced, the ongoing humanitarian devastation in Gaza where 31,988 people have been killed according to Hamas since its inception. of the Israeli invasion.

Also readGaza: American Draft Resolution at the UN, Antony Blinken in Egypt