IDF Kills Second Hezbollah Official, Ceasefire Talks Stall… This Sunday, March 31 – Liberation – What to remember from the Hamas-Israel conflict

Nearly six months after the start of the war, which began with a bloody attack on Israel by the Islamist movement Hamas on October 7, in which at least 1,160 people died, Israel’s counterattack has brought no relief to the besieged Gaza Strip. This Sunday, March 31, the death toll rose to over 32,700 dead according to Hamas, a humanitarian disaster and immense destruction. Here’s what to remember from this Sunday, March 31.

The IDF has announced that it has killed a Hezbollah leader in a strike in Lebanon. The Israeli army claimed this Sunday “Elimination” Leader of the Lebanese Islamist movement Hezbollah in an airstrike in southern Lebanon. Two days after another leader of this powerful Lebanese armed movement was killed in a raid in the same region. “An air force plane hit a vehicle in Lebanon’s legal territory, in which Ismail al-Zain was traveling. She detailed in a press release: He was the man “Commander of the unit responsible for about ten attacks (…)” Against Israel.

Hamas’ health ministry put the new death toll at 32,782. A new toll was announced by the Islamist movement at midday: some 32,780 people have been killed and 75,300 wounded in the Gaza Strip since the start of the war on October 7. 77 additional Palestinian deaths have been reported in the past 24 hours. Israeli soldiers operate in particular around hospitals where, according to the military, Hamas fighters are hiding. The army claimed to have killed around 200 people at al-Shifa, the largest hospital in the Palestinian territory. “terrorists” From 18 March, its operation started in the hospital complex. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), 100 patients and 50 health workers are still in the complex.

Negotiations are stalling and so are hopes for a ceasefire. A Hamas official said this Sunday that the situation between his movement and Israel in the war in the Gaza Strip was still “too far apart” to hope for a “trend” in ceasefire talks, which were due to resume in Cairo this Sunday. Pro-government Egyptian media Al-Cahra News. Israel’s prime minister nevertheless gave the green light for talks on Friday: a facade, according to this Hamas official, for whom Benjamin Netanyahu “He is not serious and he is not interested and the American administration is not putting real pressure. The movement has not yet decided whether to send a delegation to Doha or Cairo for ceasefire talks, he added.

Benjamin Netanyahu underwent a hernia operation while preparing for a demonstration in Jerusalem. Israel’s prime minister, aged 74, will undergo surgery Sunday evening for a hernia, his office announced in a press release. He clarified that intervention will be carried out “Under General Anesthesia”. The office of the head of government will be held by the interim deputy prime minister and justice minister, Yariv Levin. That same evening, a demonstration bringing together critics of the Netanyahu government and families of Israeli hostages held in Gaza is planned in front of Jerusalem’s parliament, while talks aimed at finding an agreement to allow the release of the hostages appear to have stalled.