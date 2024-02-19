The International Committee of the Red Cross investigates the fate of at least 23,000 missing people

This is undoubtedly only the “tip of the iceberg”, as the humanitarian organization has received more than 115,000 tracing requests from families.

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) wants “Shedding light on the fate of 23,000 missing people” Since the beginning of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, the humanitarian organization announced in a press release published on Monday 19 February. “Opened March 2022, Office of the ICRC Central Tracing Agency for the International Armed Conflict between Russia and Ukraine” Each camp is dedicated to finding missing people, “Whether they were captured, killed or separated from their loved ones” After the fighting, the ICRC writes:

“The figure of 23,000 represents the number of people – children or adults – whose family members have requestedfranceinfo Achille Desprès, spokeswoman for the ICRC in Ukraine says. So this is probably just the tip of the iceberg.” Over the past two years, the organization has received more than 115,000 tracing requests from families in Ukraine and Russia, the ICRC said.

and hasAs of January 31, 2024, the ICRC – with the help of several National Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies – assisted 8,000 families in Ukraine and Russia. “To obtain information about the fate or whereabouts of their loved ones”According to the press release.

Two brawlers collect this information

The ACR Office for the Conflict between Russia and Ukraine is the first ICRC office established specifically for an international conflict in more than 30 years, making this mission the most important since World War II. In accordance with the Geneva Conventions, both countries have established an Office of National Intelligence (BNR) responsible for collecting, centralizing and disseminating information regarding protected persons (such as prisoners of war and civilian internees) in their custody. ICRC.

Acting as a neutral mediator between Russia and Ukraine, the ACR office collects, centralizes and records this information, then transmits it to the respective camp, referring to the organization. There are parties to an international conflict “Essential to treat those under their control with humanity and to ensure that the dead are cared for with dignity”The ICRC recalls.