Who is aka Marakucho? Thus the dangerous leader of ‘Satan’ escaped from Columbia

Authorities in Colombia and the United States were on his trail Aderbis Segundo Pirella Pirella, a dangerous criminal known under the alias of Maracucho or Pedrito. His name appears in the investigation as the second leader of the “Setana” organized crime gang.





Bogotá Metropolitan Police sources confirm that his criminal record began in 2017 when an arrest warrant was imposed on him in Venezuela. Domestic Violence and Rape. Another judicial request in that country was issued against him in 2019.

“Maracucho” may have come to Colombia at least three years ago and used his criminal experience to instill fear among merchants in the capital.

It is said that on November 2, 2023, The dangerous gang “Satanas” would have taken controlAfter capturing Jose Manuel Vera, the organization’s main leader.

However, an investigation released by the prosecutor’s office revealed that there is already an arrest warrant against him Crime and drug trafficking conspiracy Date 2022.

It is said that at that time Pirella Pirella was in charge of distributing pamphlets and threatening traders That they refused to pay extortion.

aka Pedrito, captured in the United States. Photo:CityTV Share it

There is also an arrest warrant in his name. The killing of a civilian in the El Amparo neighborhood on October 15, 2023, In the city of Kennedy.

On that occasion, alias Marakucho allegedly confronted the man and shot him twice in the face, killing him.

In a press conference, director of the Bogota Division of the Prosecutor’s Office, Leonore Murchan asserted that the investigation against Pirella Pirella was key To clarify the plan that led to his capture in Texas, United States. International agencies also participated in this operation.

These were the threats aka Marakucho sent. Photo:Bogotá Metropolitan Police Share it

In this way alias Marakucho escaped to America

During the morning of this Thursday, March 14, the Commander of the Bogotá Metropolitan Police, Gen Jose Daniel Gualdron, alias Maracucho, provided details of how he planned to escape to the United States.

A senior official confirmed that after taking control of a dangerous criminal organization, the criminal may have traveled to Uraba Antioquia to exit the country. Darien Gap.

From a photo published on the social network Facebook, it would have been known that Pirela Pirela He arrived in Mexico on January 1 and came to an immigration checkpoint a day later to register.

There, the gang leader would have requested political asylum and stayed for several days in an immigrant shelter, but without abandoning his control over the criminal enterprise.

The trail he left along the border was key to Colombian authorities urging foreign agencies to track him down and subsequently capture him.

Dangerous criminal Fell in Texas, United States.

In the middle of a press conference, Mayor Carlos Fernando Galan and General Jose Daniel Gualdron detail the most recent captures. Photo:EL TIEMPO by Mauricio Moreno @mauriciomorenofoto Share it

Also included in his criminal record Throwing a grenade into a motel area in Bogota In the face of traders’ refusal to pay extortion.

Official sources suggest that he was in charge of threatening the owners of refrigerators, freezers, food warehouses and businesses. Also He is alleged to have ordered the hitmen for extortion related issues.

JUAN PABLO CONTRARES RIOS

Latest news editorial

Read more news…