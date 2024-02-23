Where and when to see a Lady Gaga concert?

After carving out a place for herself in pop culture, Lady Gaga seems determined to make her own way within what we once thought of as a geek microcosm. As she prepares to lend her features to the Joker’s sidekick, Harley Quinn, in the sequel to Todd Phillips’ film, the singer will give a concert in a video game with undeniable popular success.

Love game

While the concept may seem surprising, it is not unprecedented. This isn’t the first time a popular name in the music scene has appeared in a video game. We can cite, for example, the mission of GTA: Vice City Stories which drowned out the players in the middle of a Phil Collins concert. The importance given to the Black Eyed Peas in The Urbz: The Sims in the City Or to David Bowie Nomad Soul.

It’s Lady Gaga’s turn to make an appearance during Season 2 of Fortnite Festival, available today. title Reveal your talent, the event will give players the chance to perform on stage with friends or solo to songs by their favorite artists. Epic Games has given the rights to several of the singer’s flagship titles for the occasion: Poker face, Born this way, Applause, stupid love, Just dance, Bloody Mary, Edge of Glory And rain on me. What if the presence of Ziggy Stardust’s alter ego in the 1999 video game was born out of his interest in late 20th century video game art and other high-tech transformations?E century, it was surprisingly the opposite that attracted Lady Gaga.

Armor Design Mad Max-Esq inspired by Cecilio Castrillo’s outfit for the album chromatica. ©Epic Games

Indeed, if Mother Monster was requested by the players of FortniteThis is due to a tweet she posted in 2019 where she asked her subscribers: “What is Fortnite?” » The season 2 will also allow fans of the artist, known for his influence on the fashion world, to wear costumes to pay homage to his career.

Starting today you can visit the Item Shop to wear the Gaga Armor from the album chromatica. Just one rule to respect during the festival period: “Don’t be a drag, just be a queen.” »