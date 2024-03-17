Team Vitality will pick up their 3rd win against MAD Lions KOI in this Spring Split

During the lane phase and mid game portion, Team Vitality managed to turn the situation around and eventually win against MAD Lions KOI, thus recording their 3rd win in this LEC Spring Split 2024. The regular season gets a little complicated. A Winter Split finalist who seems to be having trouble finding his feet.

Resilience of the hive

Competition in the LEC continues to increase in intensity on the first day of week two, notably marked by a match between MAD Lions KOI and Team Vitality. The matchup is crucial for both teams as they look to establish themselves in the general rankings at the start of the regular season. This duel promises to be a strategic clash, where each team will try to capitalize on their strengths while minimizing past mistakes.

MAD Lions KOI, finalists of the last Winter Split, are currently in 6th place with only one win in three games. The team, used to shining on the European scene, is struggling to regain its luster from the previous split, as evidenced by its difficult start, especially during its clash against GiantX. So this match is MAD Lions KOI’s chance to rectify the situation and show that his start to the season is just a false start. On the other hand, Vitality is 2nd in the rankings with two wins to its credit. After a strong start to the Spring Split, the team suffered a setback against SK Gaming, reminiscent of some of the challenges faced during the Winter Split. Hence this match against MAD Lions KOI presents an opportunity for Vitality to prove that their good start to the season is not a flash in the pan and they are capable of overcoming the odds to maintain their position at the top of the table.

A hotly contested clash

MAD Lions and Vitality enter the Rift for a hotly contested showdown. The first minutes of the match are marked by a series of daring clashes, where each team tries to impose its own rhythm. Ten minutes into the game, the MAD Lions come out with a significant lead of around 2k gold, despite a vital effort to balance the scales with capturing the first dragon. The match continues its momentum with MAD Lions gradually extending their lead in gold as they equalize the number of dragons, thus intensifying the pressure on the opposing jungle. Energetic, resilient and determined, MAD managed to capitalize on the Lions’ precarious position, thus narrowing the gap in Golds and keeping hope of a turnaround alive.

Tensions peaked in the 26th minute during a decisive clash around Nashor. MAD Lions seize the objective, but at the cost of heavy damage, allowing Vitality to regain a foothold in the game. The two teams then find themselves in a precarious balance, capable of tipping the scales one way or the other. In the 32nd minute, Vitality staged a masterful team fight, paving the way for a daring offensive that took them to the gates of the enemy base. Nashor’s capture adds to his advantage, taking his lead in golds to over 6k. Victory seemed within reach for Jivan Shakti, who hit a stunning ace in the final in the 38th minute. This decisive victory in a team fight opens the door to the opposing base, leading her to another victory in this Spring Split match, her third.

Week 2 Match Results – Day 1

Saturday 16 March



finish SK Gaming BDS regular season

finish GIANTX obsessive regular season

finish G2 Esports Team heretics regular season

finish MAD Lions KOI Team spirit regular season

finish Carmine Corp snap regular season

