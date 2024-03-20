League of Legends – LEC: G2 and Fnatic in the play-offs, Carmine is slipping

This Monday marked the conclusion of the second week of the spring segment of the LEC, the EMEA Elite League of Legends. GiantX and Vitality, winners of G2 Esports and Fnatic (5-1) are the first two teams to secure their spot for the play-offs. All is left to do, however, for Carmine Corp (2-4), beaten by SK Gaming in a disjointed end of the match.

Photo credit: 239455 Photo Michal Konkol/Wright Games

As many observers have revealed, G2 Esports and Fnatic are the locomotives of this 2024 edition of the LEC, the EMEA elite. League of Legends. The two big rivals qualified for the Spring Segment play-offs on Monday by defeating GiantX and Vitality respectively. Samurai never doubted GX. Steven “Hans Sama” Liv managed on several occasions Cash out On his Draven and, above all, Sergeant “Brokenblade” Selic alone, took advantage of every skirmish to expand his economic lead on the map. When this jacks appeared on steroids Team battlesThe affair folded easily and all G2 had to do was recover its fifth win.

For Fnatic, the affair will be a bit tougher. Orange and Black were hacked Early game By Vitality who were also playing for their qualification in the play-offs. in side In particular, the discussions will be eventful. Oh “Noh” Hyon-taek quickly found himself 0-3 on his Varus and Oscar “Oscarinin” Munoz 0-2 on his Olaf to start his game. But the British structure was never completely overcome Golden And rebalanced the debates on the game stage before settling down, thanks to a formation that completely silenced Matyas “Karzi” Orsag’s Kalista. In maneuvering the following actions, Fnatic finally came into play with Baron Nashor Midlane To bring down the hive.

Very close to karma

If there’s no reason to panic on the vitality side (4-2 for the moment), Carmine Corp’s margin is slim. Blue Wall lost to SK Gaming, their fourth loss in the division this spring. The worst thing this Monday may not be the result but the manner. Because the end Game Was particularly chaotic: After generally dominating the game, SK appeared to collect their due against the opposing Nexus in the 38th minute… but were pushed back by Blue Wall’s valiant defense. Casey’s formation then reached its peak of form Late game and retrieved a Nashor which in turn opened the doors to the SK base. But this time it was the German defense that remained unsinkable and performed a minor miracle and resisted the blue wave. After SK wore down their opponents they ran right to the wire to end the game.

The setback is bitter for KC who will surely not be able to continue. In 2-4, he is joined in the rankings by the MAD Lions KOI, who dismissed a still feverish Rogue team. Nothing has gone in the right direction for the 2022 summer champions, very quickly impressed The botlane. Rogue (1-5) is still last, tied with GiantX. In the end, heretics then took the scalp of BDS Game Victor “Flakked” Lirola’s toxicity turned extremely slow at first and then quickly as he collected four eliminations in one. fighting. The Spaniards were also able to count on the new very good performance of Artur “Zwyro” Trojan, certainly with Nico easily. The changes made between winter and spring seem to be paying off, and TH is 4-2.