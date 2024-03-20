What to remember from Tuesday 19 March

Russia has claimed the capture of a new village in eastern Ukraine, a fresh advance as the military faces a shortage of men and ammunition.

The Russian army claimed to have captured the city of Orlivka in eastern Ukraine on Tuesday, March 19. At the same time, if Kiev condemns the drying up of Western aid in terms of weapons to counter Moscow, the United States has assured that it “Ukraine will not be allowed to fail”. For its part, Russia plans to evacuate 9,000 children from the border area with Ukraine. Franceinfo takes stock of key information related to the Russian-Ukrainian conflict.

The Russian army has claimed to have captured the village of Orlivka in Donbass

In Ukraine, the Russian army is slowly advancing into the Donbas in the east of the country. Russian forces “Liberated the city of Orlivka”, the defense ministry claimed on Tuesday. The capture comes at a time when the Ukrainian army is short of men and ammunition due to the end of American aid.

The Russian Ministry of Defense makes it clear that it has too “corrected his position” The area around this village, northwest of the town of Avdiivka, was conquered by the Russian army in February. In late February, having abandoned the neighboring village of Lastochkyné, Ukrainian forces nevertheless assured that they were going to take refuge behind new defense lines in Orlivka, to contain the Russian advance.

Moscow wants to “punish” Russian fighters favorable to Ukraine

Vladimir Putin commanded the Russian security services, the FSB “to punish” Pro-Kiev Russian fighters have been carrying out attacks in Russia’s territories bordering Ukraine, calling them“garbage” And no “traitor”, Tuesday 19 March. “We must not forget who they are, know them by name. Wherever they are we will punish them indiscriminately”In a speech to the service chiefs, the Russian president warned that he himself led in the 1990s.

Russia plans to evacuate 9,000 children from Ukraine border region

“We are evacuating a large number of villages, and we now plan to evacuate around 9,000 children from shelling by the Ukrainian armed forces.” said the governor of Russia’s Belgorod region. He further said that 16 people were killed and 98 injured in a week in the area, the target of increasing attacks since March 12.

The US will not allow Ukraine to fail

The United States sought reassurance through its defense secretary, promising that it would “Ukraine will not be allowed to fail”. “We are committed to providing Ukraine with all the resources it needs to resist Russian aggression,” Lloyd Austin told reporters.

The commitment comes despite the reluctance of Republican elected officials who support former President Donald Trump to block American aid in Congress. On Monday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky judged“Critically Important” approved “quick” Of this, $60 billion in aid. On Tuesday, he again called for aircraft defenses to counter the hundreds of drones, missiles and aerial bombs that Russia drops on Ukraine each month.

Russians and Belarusians will not parade in Paris 2024 opening ceremony

This is a consequence of the war in Ukraine. Russian and Belarusian athletes, who entered the Paris 2024 Olympic Games under a neutral banner, will not parade on the Seine during the opening ceremony on July 26, the International Olympic Committee has ruled. It’s the last major decision expected from the IOC after two years of twists and turns: the first banned from world sports, the Russians and Belarusians were allowed into the games last year under strict conditions, but with protocols that have yet to be defined.