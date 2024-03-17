What if a divorced parent works one day less a week? We explain to you this track mentioned by Gabriel Attal

A government seminar at the end of March is to examine a system to reduce working weeks for divorced parents while they have custody of their children.

The device reappears. The prime minister, Gabriel Etal, wants to establish a week of relaxation when divorced parents take responsibility for their children. Allow it to work for 4 days instead of 5. The project reappeared in La Tribune Dimanche where the Prime Minister advocates “work better” By expressing his professional and private life more effectively.

A government seminar dedicated to work on March 27, the day after the end of the negotiations between the social partners on unemployment insurance, should make it possible to detail this system adopting the principle of the four-day week. which is gaining more and more followers among employees and is favored by many unions.

A test at the Ministry of Public Accounts

A four-day week can then be a lever in negotiations to find an agreement. For the moment, we know this will allow divorced parents to work one day less while caring for their children. However, without knowing if this will be accompanied by a reduction in working time.

Gabriel Attal said that he is considering several ways to make life easier for parents (especially divorced parents): either reduce the number of working days to four days, or introduce “different” weeks… \u2192https://t.co/I5FxzWyUC0 pic.twitter.com/avII1nxXWp — Le Figaro (@Le_Figaro) March 17, 2024

Gabriel Attal knows that his administration experienced such a move during his time in the Ministry of Public Accounts. San device without reduction of working time.

A practice that exists abroad

The practice is not new. It has existed in the United Kingdom for about two years. Campaign for a four-day week (or four-day week campaign). “Made it possible to reduce the number of burn-outs by 71% and the number of sick leave by 65%. 39% of participants declared themselves less stressed.“, recalls Le Point.

The devices have also been tested in New Zealand, Iceland and Japan with positive results.

In any case, it is an additional issue in the negotiations between the social partners on unemployment insurance. With few blocking points on the menu: such as a senior permanent contract or a universal time savings account.