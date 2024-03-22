What prevents you from losing weight?

Before exploring the main obstacles to weight loss, let’s look at a few first Misunderstandings Current on topic.

These are false beliefs

Despite your efforts, you may find it difficult to lose weight, which can lead to depression. the place Greenweez.com Listed a few views Which shows these misconceptions:

You come back from vacation, have adopted a healthy diet and exercised regularly, but notice that your weight has not changed.

You start an intensive training program with protein supplements, but quickly realize that it’s not working for you.

You follow a strict diet, counting calories and eliminating processed food, but find that you quickly regain the lost pounds.

You adopt a healthy lifestyle, do yoga, go vegetarian, but struggle to maintain these changes once you return home.

Losing weight is a complex challenge. Some factors Including diet, inflammation and lifestyle issues can prevent you from achieving your goals.

Inflammation, a major obstacle to weight loss

l’Chronic inflammation May play a major role in difficulty losing weight. When you gain weight, fat cells banavu hypertrophiedwhich triggers inflammatory response of your immune system. This inflammation continues and can contribute to it various health problemsincluding ObesityThe Type 2 diabetes And Cardiovascular diseases.

To fight inflammation and lose weight, adopt a Anti-inflammatory diet Rich in fruits, vegetables, legumes and spices. Limit your consumption No Fast sugarNoFatty acids saturated and animal products From intensive breeding. Choose good fats such as olive oil and Omega-3 fatty acids present in fish.

Other causes of difficulty losing weight

Other factors can also influence your ability to lose weight, including your health Intestinal florayour Food associations And yours stress level. Be sure to diversify your diet, adopt the right food combinations and manage your stress Relaxation techniques and D’physical exercises Regular