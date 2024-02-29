Do you take paracetamol regularly? This can be dangerous to your health

When we don’t feel well, we turn to paracetamol, a simple remedy. But Dr. According to Samia Aziz, whose comments were reported by the Mirror, this would be a false good idea.

Although this little pill has pain relief properties, it can also be harmful to the body by causing high blood pressure. “All the studies suggest that, yes, you can take paracetamol short-term, but if you’re taking it long-term, talk to your GP. Because high blood pressure can increase the risk of cardiovascular disease, heart attack . and stroke”she said.

Note that one of the best documented risks associated with long-term use of paracetamol is liver damage or hepatotoxicity, as paracetamol is metabolized by the liver. Basically, overuse can rob the liver of its ability to process the drug safely, which can cause liver damage. This risk is obviously greater if higher doses are taken. It is important to emphasize that paracetamol abuse is the leading cause of drug-induced liver transplants in France.

Kidney damage

Long-term use of paracetamol can also cause kidney damage. Links have been established between long-term use of paracetamol and an increased risk of kidney damage or kidney dysfunction.

To avoid any risk, the ANSM therefore recommends, for adults, to start with 500 mg, repeated after 4 hours if necessary. In case of more severe pain or fever, you can start by taking 1 gram leaving an interval of 6 hours between 2 doses.

With 500 million doses sold each year in France, paracetamol represents the most widely used painkiller in France.

