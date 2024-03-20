White meat: Why is it better than red?

The recommendations are clear: white meat should be preferred over red meat. But why? And does red meat still have any benefits? Protein overview.

The scientific literature amply shows that high consumption of red meat is associated with an increased risk of type 2 diabetes, cancer, mortality and cardiovascular disease. This is one of the main reasons justifying national and international health recommendations.

Thus, the World Health Organization (WHO), like the National Nutrition and Health Program (PNNS) in France, advises to reduce the consumption of red meat, i.e. beef, lamb, horse meat, lamb, etc. PNNS recommends reducing red meat to two portions per week. For the WHO, it is more than 300 to 500 grams per week that the consumption of red meat can increase the risks of colorectal and colon cancer and cardiovascular diseases.

Optional? Favor white meat, including veal, pork, rabbit and various poultry, such as chicken. This, unlike red meat, is lean meat. So they are low in calories, low in fat and low in saturated fat.

Red meat is rich in iron, selenium and vitamin B12

other side, “White meat contains less iron, less zinc, less vitamins B6 and B12 than red meat“, underlines the European Food Information Council (EUFIC). Red meat is also a good source of selenium. However, this nutrient is essential.”Iron is essential for the transport and use of oxygen by red blood cells, as well as for the functioning of certain enzymes.“, as recalled by the National Health Security Agency (ANSES). Zinc specifically stimulates the immune system. As for vitamin B12, it is necessary for the formation of red blood cells as well as the synthesis of DNA and nerve function.

So it is not a question of completely eliminating red meat from your diet if you enjoy it. “Eliminating visible fat and avoiding adding large amounts of fat (such as butter, lard or oil) when cooking (including some saturated fat) can help reduce obesity.“, EUFIC continues.

The most important thing is to avoid processed meats. this one”A greater influence than red meat on the increased risk of colon cancer“, recalls EUFIC.

note down : To get protein and change your diet, also eat fish, eggs, beans, tofu and cheese.