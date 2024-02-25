What might Donald Trump’s next term look like?

Which project appeals to voters of Donald Trump, who is currently leading the race against Joe Biden? Focus on the words and choices of a former White House tenant.

Could Donald Trump return to the White House? When he talks about his return, the former president sets the tone: “They ask me if I will be a dictator. I say no except on the first day.” In an interview, the former president said that he would be ready to attack all his political opponents, whether they are Democrats or Republicans. His favorite theme in the event of a presidential election victory in 2024 will be illegal immigration, especially at the border with Mexico: “They are staining the blood of our country, they are ruining our country.”

“Largest National Deportation Operation”

They want, on their probable inauguration day, to be established “Largest National Deportation Operation”. The millionaire also promised to reinstate the ban on entry to American soil for citizens of certain Muslim-majority countries. According to him, the decree was already implemented during his presidency, to avoid any terrorist threat.

On the international scene, Donald Trump has confirmed his hostility to NATO. During a speech, he raised the possibility of not defending allies who did not make sufficient financial contributions. The former businessman pledged to defend Israel unconditionally, cut off all funding to Palestine and help eliminate Hamas.