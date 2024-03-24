The Israeli army announced the continuation of the operation at al-Shifa hospital

Smoke near Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City on March 23, 2024. AFP

Find our update on yesterday’s situation here.

The Israeli army announced on Saturday, March 23 that it intends to continue its operations, which have been underway since Monday, at Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City until it is captured. “From the Last Terrorist”. “We will end this operation only when the last terrorist is in our hands – dead or alive.”The commander-in-chief of the southern region, Yaron Finkelman, made the announcement in a statement released by the Israeli Armed Forces.

“Operation is important here in Al-Shifa” And “complicated”He commented, adding that it has become possible “Hundreds of terrorists killed” And “of(in) Catch hundreds » Earlier on Saturday, the army said it had killed a total of more than 170 Palestinian fighters and arrested hundreds of suspects during the raids.

Since Monday, residents of the neighborhood and employees of the hospital complex, the largest in the Palestinian Territory, have reported raids, systematic searches of surrounding homes, significant destruction of buildings, particularly at the hospital, and men arrested by the hundreds.

On Saturday, the Israeli military announced the installation of medical equipment and beds at the site to treat the most seriously ill, and the arrival of medicine and two tons of food. She added that she would help the sick and injured by a “certain location” Inside the hospital center.

Also Read | Articles are reserved for our subscribers Israel-Hamas war: Blackout on military operations at al-Shifa hospital Add to your preferences

Nineteen people were reportedly killed by gunfire during Hamas aid deliveries

In the Hamas-run Gaza Strip, the Ministry of Health reported nineteen Palestinians killed and wounded. “By Tank Fire and Shells from the Israeli Occupation Army”When at this moment “They were waiting for an aid truck” near Gaza City.

“Reports claiming Israeli forces attacked dozens of Gazans near aid convoy false”, condemned the Israeli army in a press release. According to “First Elements”, “There was no air attack on the convoy or firing by the forces (Israel) On those near the aid convoy »she added.

Also Read | In Gaza, Hamas reports that nineteen people were killed by gunfire during an aid delivery Add to your preferences

The UN chief has called for an end “The Nightmare”

The head of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, at Al-Arik International Airport in Egypt on March 23, 2024. Khaled Desoki / AFP

United Nations (UN) chief Antonio Guterres visited the Gaza Strip on Saturday, on the Egyptian side of the city of Rafah, where he drew attention. “pain” The Palestinians called for an end to the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas “The Never Ending Nightmare”.

“There is no justification for the horrific attacks by Hamas on October 7. And nothing justifies the collective punishment suffered by the Palestinian people. Now more than ever, it is time for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire”He said, Hamas is also called “Release all hostages immediately” Removed on October 7.

World App Morning of the world Every morning, discover our selection of 20 articles not to be missed Download the app

Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz responded to the comments on Saturday at the UN“Anti-Israel Organization”. “Under his leadership, the UN has become an anti-Semitic and anti-Israel organization that harbors and promotes terrorism”Mr. Katz writes on. “UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres came to the Egyptian side of the Rafah crossing today and blamed Israel for the humanitarian situation in Gaza, without condemning Hamas terrorists who are looting ‘humanitarian aid.’Accused the officer.

Also Read | Articles are reserved for our subscribers Former Jordanian Minister Marwan Muasher: “If we refuse to open political horizons for the Palestinians, we must prepare for the continuation of violence” Add to your preferences

Ceasefire talks: Hamas official speaks of ‘deep differences’

A Hamas official gave this information on Saturday “deep differences” Discussed ceasefire in Gaza with Israel, particularly on ceasefire and humanitarian aid.

“There are deep differences of position in the negotiations between Hamas and the occupier, because the enemy took the flexibility of our movement for weakness. The occupier is trying to use negotiations to continue its crimes and aggression.”The official, familiar with the ongoing talks in Doha, told AFP on condition of anonymity.

Also Read | Articles are reserved for our subscribers Israel-Hamas war: European Union calls for immediate ceasefire in fighting Add to your preferences

Three injured in Israeli attack in East Lebanon

Three people were injured in an Israeli strike overnight from Saturday to Sunday in the Baalbek region, a stronghold of Hezbollah in eastern Lebanon, an Agence France-Presse correspondent reported, leading the Shiite party to fight back.

“Early tonight, Israeli Defense Force fighter jets attacked a weapons production site in the Baalbek area”.Israeli army talks.

According to an AFP correspondent, “Israeli aircraft fired five missiles at a two-story residential building in al-Osera, on the outskirts of Baalbek”.. He added that the strike targeted a Hezbollah center that was briefly deserted, injuring three residents of nearby buildings. The governor of the region, Bachir Khoder, also informed on the social network

then, “In Response to the Bombing” In Baalbek, Hezbollah said it started about an hour later “Over sixty Katyusha-type rockets” At two Israeli military positions in the Israeli-occupied Syrian Golan.

The Lebanese Islamist Movement indicated that it had targeted a base and barracks “Air Defense Command Headquarters, where members of the Golani Brigade trained after returning from the Gaza Strip”.

The Israeli army reported “About 50 launches” From Lebanon “toward northern Israel”, explaining that he intercepted several of them and used his aircraft to shoot down some of the missiles involved. Israel did not report any casualties or damage.

For several weeks, Israel has launched airstrikes in Lebanese territory against powerful Hezbollah positions, underscoring threats of open war. This is the third time in more than five months of fighting between Hezbollah and the Israeli army that the Baalbek region has been targeted. The strike, about a hundred kilometers from the Israel-Lebanese border, comes after about ten days of relative peace between the two belligerents.

On Saturday, Hezbollah announced that it had carried out several daily attacks on Israeli military positions in the Gaza Strip in support of its Palestinian ally Hamas, since cross-border violence began on October 8. Pro-Iranian Hezbollah says it will end its attacks on Israel only if there is a ceasefire in Gaza.

The world with AFP

Reuse this content