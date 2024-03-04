This little-known active ingredient that transforms the skin is an anti-aging star

Like the mystery of youth, the mystery surrounding our skin’s longevity fascinates millions of men and women. While many of us closely monitor the beauty of our favorite stars, others have been looking for effective ways to maintain the youth and health of their skin for years. And to help us in this eternal quest, cosmetic brands show great creativity. Their goal? Radically transform our skincare routine by offering products tailored to our needs.

After long praising the multiple benefits of hyaluronic acid, scientists today favor a completely different substance. Indeed, the latter would be on the verge of being destroyed by mandelic acid. As with this active ingredient naturally present in our bodies, mandelic acid will helpAccelerate skin renewal. But not only that…

What is mandelic acid, this anti-aging active ingredient is more powerful than hyaluronic acid?

Discovered in 1831 by German pharmacist Ferdinand Ludwig Winkler, mandelic acid is A gentle exfoliant derived from bitter almonds. It is also found in certain fruits such as cranberries. Coming from the alpha-hydroxy acid (AHA) family, mandelic acid is distinguished by its molecular weight, which is twice that of glycolic acid. A characteristic that gives this substance action on the surface of the skin. But who by no means underestimates its properties.

As Laurie Engels, responsible for scientific communications at Paula’s Choice, explains in a column in Vogue: “Allows you to gently exfoliate the top layers of the skin. By dissolving the bonds between dead cells, mandelic acid accelerates cell renewal and thus reveals skin’s radiance, fades brown spots and smooths fine lines.”. And to top it all off, This active ingredient is suitable for all skin types. Even the most vulnerable.

Photo credit: Timonina / Shutterstock.com

Benefits of Mandelic Acid on Skin

Known for its exfoliating and regenerating properties, mandelic acid works deeply. Apart from these benefits, this property is especially appreciated for Unclog the pores of the epidermis while sustainably hydrating it. In addition to improving the quality of the skin barrier, mandelic acid limits the evaporation of water in the skin.

The molecular structure of this highly perfect chemical compound helps reduce the risk of inflammation. The latter is also Effective in treating acne Thanks to its antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties. By incorporating this substance into your skin care regimen, the condition of your epidermis can only improve rapidly.

Photo credit: Korgtic / Shutterstock

How to integrate treatment based on mandelic acid?

Conviction by This new fashionable active ingredient, do you want to add it to your skincare routine as soon as possible? Many brands such as Byoma or The Ordinary already offer a set of products based on mandelic acid.

To take advantage of all its benefits, some recommendations should be considered. First: gradually integrate mandelic acid into your skin care routine. Laurie Engels recommends this type of product in your twenties, when cell renewal begins to slow. If the selected treatment contains more than 5% mandelic acid, apply the next treatment in the evening. To avoid increased sensitivity to the sun. For daytime use, apply a minimum SPF 20 sunscreen with it. You can use the product daily or as a treatment lasting several weeks. A choice.