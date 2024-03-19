In 2023, France reported a resurgence in tuberculosis cases

After a decline during the Covid-19 pandemic, last year marked a “change in trend”, with 4,728 cases reported, according to Public Health France.

“Vigilance remains imperative.” Tuberculosis, although it remains at a low level, saw a recovery in cases in France in 2023, ahead of World Tuberculosis Day on March 24, according to a study published on Tuesday March 19 by Public Health France (SPF). Airborne, tuberculosis is a highly contagious bacterial infection that most commonly affects the lungs, but can spread to the brain.

After 5,114 cases reported in 2019, there were “A sharp decline in case and reporting rates in the year the epidemic occurred (from covid-19)“then “The Next Two Years”, summarizes the SPF. Saw the year 2023 “Changes in activity, with an increase in incidence”, And According to provisional data, 4,728 cases have been reported. This figure is probably connected “Matching of diagnosed cases”However, note the authors of the study.

Vaccination is recommended but not mandatory

Despite vaccines and antibiotics, recently supplanted by Covid-19 as the world’s leading cause of death from infection, tuberculosis continues to be a problem. Its persistence in France, despite fewer than 10 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, means that the vaccine is still recommended there, though mandatory.

The regular decline in reported cases and deaths in the country is sometimes interrupted “Limited and transitory increase” Linked to external events, studies show. The war in Ukraine, which led to a significant movement of refugees to Western Europe, had an impact on the epidemic. France has therefore implemented active tuberculosis screening for certain refugees arriving from Ukraine, one of the countries with the highest number of cases in Europe.