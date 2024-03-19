Health

In 2023, France reported a resurgence in tuberculosis cases

Photo of Admin Admin1 hour ago
0 48 1 minute read

After a decline during the Covid-19 pandemic, last year marked a “change in trend”, with 4,728 cases reported, according to Public Health France.

Published


Update


Reading time: 1 minute

Tuberculin test used in Lille (North), November 23, 2012.

“Vigilance remains imperative.” Tuberculosis, although it remains at a low level, saw a recovery in cases in France in 2023, ahead of World Tuberculosis Day on March 24, according to a study published on Tuesday March 19 by Public Health France (SPF). Airborne, tuberculosis is a highly contagious bacterial infection that most commonly affects the lungs, but can spread to the brain.

After 5,114 cases reported in 2019, there were “A sharp decline in case and reporting rates in the year the epidemic occurred (from covid-19)then “The Next Two Years”, summarizes the SPF. Saw the year 2023 “Changes in activity, with an increase in incidence”, And According to provisional data, 4,728 cases have been reported. This figure is probably connected “Matching of diagnosed cases”However, note the authors of the study.

Vaccination is recommended but not mandatory

Despite vaccines and antibiotics, recently supplanted by Covid-19 as the world’s leading cause of death from infection, tuberculosis continues to be a problem. Its persistence in France, despite fewer than 10 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, means that the vaccine is still recommended there, though mandatory.

The regular decline in reported cases and deaths in the country is sometimes interrupted “Limited and transitory increase” Linked to external events, studies show. The war in Ukraine, which led to a significant movement of refugees to Western Europe, had an impact on the epidemic. France has therefore implemented active tuberculosis screening for certain refugees arriving from Ukraine, one of the countries with the highest number of cases in Europe.

Source link

Photo of Admin Admin1 hour ago
0 48 1 minute read
Photo of Admin

Admin

Related Articles

Breast cancer: landmark discovery on metastasis

4 weeks ago

He consults for a migraine, they discover worms in his brain caused by poorly cooked pork.

1 week ago

According to a gastroenterologist, there is nothing better than this drink to heal your stomach and burn bad fat.

January 26, 2024

One student dies of bacterial meningitis, thirteen contact cases identified by ARS

February 9, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button