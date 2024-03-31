What is the real effect of lemon on the liver?

A very popular food, many benefits are attributed to lemon but not all of them are accurate.

This yellow citrus fruit with juicy pulp is especially appreciated for its health effects: “The lemon is for me “Super Food” Endorses Angelique Holbert, micronutritionist. Its high content Phenolic compoundsMainly in A flavonoidassociated with properties Anti-inflammatory, Antimicrobial And Antiparasitic as evidenced by a study published in 2020. Polyphenols, especially those present in lemon seed oil, also have antioxidant effects, according to a 2021 study.

Rich in vitamin C is good for liver

Lemon is a fruit that is notable for its vitamin C content: it has 45 mg per 100 grams. “This vitamin helps Strengthen immune defense, especially against viruses. Shas Deficiency leads to tiredness And skin problems“Reminds us of Professor Patrick Marcelin, hepato-gastroenterologist. Above all”Citrus fruits, such as lemons, are especially rich Vitamin CWhat’s too much? Beneficial for improving liver health and fights against oxidation of liver cells” Detailed information from the expert in the previous article. Confirmed benefit by Angelique Holbert: “The liver needs vitamin C because it helps The first phase of detox.” what else is “The flavonoids present in the fruit have antioxidant properties and protect body cells, including the liver.”

Two studies from 2017 and 2018, conducted on rats and mice, confirmed the protective effects of lemon on liver damage; However, as the micronutritionist points out, there are no studies confirming such benefits in humans. “Lemon is very beneficial for health but We probably ascribe more qualities to him than he actually possesses” It’s a fruit that sounds good for the liver but won’t work miracles (no food does).

Real benefits on digestion

It is also recommended to help with it Good digestion Thanks to the high concentration of Citric acid : “Its acidity will allow food to be digested better, especially when the stomach does not produce enough hydrochloric acid. In addition, its vitamin C helps the body grow.Iron absorption“ Angelique Holbert argues. Lemons also have the advantage of being significantly less rich in carbohydrates than other fruits: an average of 2.5 grams per 100 grams. So its caloric density is very low and it allows Lower the glycemic index Overall meal. “You can eat as much as you want without gaining weight.” On the other hand, the idea that lemons can help you lose weight is wrong: “We must be careful with this type of hypothesis, there is no food capable of weight loss.“concludes our interlocutor,

Thanks to Professor Patrick Marcelin, hepatologist and Angelique Holbert, micronutritionist and author of “100 GI Foods at Will” published by Thierry Socker.



