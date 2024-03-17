Here is the best exercise to lose belly fat after 50

After crossing the fifty years mark, belly fat accumulates and can become difficult to get rid of. An expert investigated this issue and revealed the most effective exercise to lose belly fat after 50. An activity that combines business with pleasure.

Even after 50 years? It is possible! As we age, metabolism slows down, making weight loss more difficult. However, choosing the right physical activity can make all the difference. Expert Nutritionist, Raphael Gruman Here are some exercises to help you lose belly fat effectively, including after the age of fifty.

When the body loses flexibility, it becomes crucial to reduce the risks to the joints. The solution lies in light exercises, cardio and muscle strengthening practices. Among the recommended activities, one stands out by guaranteeing a targeted reduction in belly fat. In addition to promoting a general improvement in health, the practice focuses on strengthening deep muscles, posture, balance and flexibility while preserving the joints. So, what game is it? Rafael Gruman, nutrition expert, says: “We can, for example, strengthen the abdominal muscles thanks to Pilates.” Often underestimated for its effects on weight loss, Pilates is actually a particularly worthwhile option. During the sessions, the abdomen is used continuously, thus helping to get a flat stomach. In addition, muscular work stimulates metabolism, improves digestion and increases energy expenditure at rest. The exercises offered are varied and suitable for all levels. Movements like criss cross, hundred or even double leg stretch are especially recommended to get visible results at abdominal level. So why not try?

Other sports to try to lose belly fat

If you want to change it up for fun, there are some other effective exercise routines for burning belly fat. In a similar spirit to Pilates, Yoga Can be a good ally against a few fungi around the waist. These exercises require a lot of core strength, which is perfect for getting a flat stomach. Another option: bike. Ideal for exploring the countryside while staying fit, cycling is the sport of choice to protect your joints. Finally, to swim Also a highly recommended activity. Whether practicing breaststroke, crawl or butterfly swimming, swimming includes cardio and muscle strengthening, all while exerting minimal effort.