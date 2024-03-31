What is the price of the PS5 version of the cult game?

The Last of Us Part 2, one of the PS4 masterpieces, comes to PS5 in a remastered version. Equipped with more refined graphics and rich content, it aims to appeal to both new players and those who have already ventured into 2020. We’ve had our hands on it for a long time, here’s our verdict.

The PS4’s history is marked by many high-quality adventure games, but none have impressed as much as The Last of Us Part 2 in 2020. Four years later, Naughty Dog Studios is at it again. With a specially designed remaster for PS5.

This version offers improved graphics, but also additional content. we can do We dive into it to give you the full opinion. Should you go for The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered on PS5? Are add-ons worth revisiting? Reply immediately.

The Last of Us Part 2, Remake or Remaster?

Before getting to the heart of the matter, a small semantic point is necessary. The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered is not a remake. It is, as the name suggests, a remaster. fact, The foundations of the base game have not been touched. It’s the same title as 2020, with the same graphics that have just been improved. At this point, it differs from The Last of Us Part 1 (2022) on PS5. Later, Naughty Dog certainly retained the gameplay of 2013, but completely reworked its visual aspect. The distinction between the two concepts is sometimes fine, and The Last of Us Saga is a perfect example of the confusion this can cause.

The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered is not being sold as a “new” game. Those who already own the title on PS4 don’t need to break the bank, Because they only have to pay 10 euros to avail it (compared to 50 euros for the whole game). It is also possible to import your backups. Naughty Dog Studios seems obsessed with the idea of ​​making The Last of Us a timeless work and therefore keeping its two games “up to date”. The remastering of Part 2 fits this project perfectly.

An adventure as bloody as it is gripping

The Last of Us is an iconic video game license today. The first part released in 2013 shocked the players. The feat was repeated in 2020 with this second opus. The license was also able to reach new audiences with a high-quality TV series produced by HBO in 2023. Fresh audience What Naughty Dog wants to aim for with this remaster.

For those of you who haven’t been following along, The Last of Us Part 2 is an action/adventure title in which the player must progress through “corridor” levels, while eliminating enemies (infected or human) that stand in his way. . To achieve his goals, he can either choose an aggressive approach or use discretion. The second is obviously more recommended, the “survival” aspect encourages us to conserve resources. excellent plan, But wrapped in an engaging story and extremely careful staging.

Even knowing by heart, This part 2 still marks. We marvel at this narrative mastery, this absurd quest for revenge that guides our steps through post-apocalyptic Seattle, even questioning our actions as players. We always take great pleasure in an adventure that knows how to perfectly manage its pace, skillfully juggling between exploration, action, moments of calm and sheer horror. We’re always blown away by Notguy Dog’s sheer mastery of level design and environments, each environment is both believable and fun to navigate. Finally, we are still amazed by the mastery of the gameplay and the accompanying animations. The Last of Us Part 2 is a great game, a very cool game, that manages to keep us going for almost thirty hours. A title calibrated for the largest number of people, but which also knows how to take risks sometimes, whether in its writing or in certain gameplay sequences. It’s an important game, a bold blockbuster that marked the history of the medium and one that will remain relevant in 2023.

Obviously, not everything is perfect. We can point to some clumsy gameplay that can handicap the fights, some arenas that feel a bit artificial or even the last act that is a bit long, but nothing that tarnishes a really brilliant picture. The remaster Adventure as we know it doesn’t change in any way. TLOU 2 remains essential.

What does this remastered version bring?

This PS5 version aims to technically update the game released on the previous generation. If there was a graphic gulf between TLOU 2013 and its 2023 remake, the difference here is even smaller. And for good reason: The original game is still glorious on PS4 today!

Naughty Dog still works his copy again. Lighting effects are sharper, graphics are better and images benefit from native 4K definition. Discreet improvements that only enhance an already magnificent title, especially due to its ultra-wide environments. Fine-tuning is so light it’s even It’s hard to see the difference between this PS5 version and the original PS4 version. Oh yes! Note that the title has traditional fidelity and performance modes and does not support ray-tracing.

This PS5 version also brings its new features, such as costumes, an apparently unnecessary free guitar mode, a speedrun/permadeath mode for hardcore players, support for haptic feedback from DualSense, Also and above all no return mode. The latter is clearly a big part of the remaster. It takes the form of Rogue Light. Through various random arenas, the player must survive waves of enemies until reaching the final boss. If he dies, he loses all the upgrades he gained during his run, if he survives, he can face new playable characters, costumes, and more difficult bosses. A nice and attractive game mode. It will satisfy fans of the challenge, but side by side with the main adventure lies additional content. you must have understood TLOU Part 2 Remastered shines even more with its No Return Mode Discreet but present, only through its graphic improvements. Shame!

Let us also take note The presence of “lost layers”. These are unfinished sequences that were cut from the final game. There are three of them, they are clearly not here for the entertainment aspect (because it is far from finished), but serve as “building”. They are in fact punctuated by various comments from the developers, which are often informative. Enough to satisfy fans for half an hour, nothing more, but we appreciate this extra.

So, should we buy?

The question that remains to be asked is: Should you go for The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered? ? If you’ve discovered the license with the HBO series, we can’t advise you enough to follow up with the PS5 versions of parts 1 and 2. If you know the first game but not the second, this remaster is an ideal opportunity to fill the gap.

If you already own the PS4 game and want to repeat the adventure with better graphics, the answer to this question is more ambiguous. Clearly, the PS4 version patched on the PS5 is very close to this remaster, so the 10 euros invested is not necessary. On the other hand, if you’re a completist and/or a fan tempted by the very good No Return mode, the upgrade is worth it. In summary, it is A quality remaster, but not essential.