Another big trailer revealed by Rockstar Games soon?

Following the incredible excitement of the first GTA 6 trailer, is Rockstar Games planning to unveil another big trailer? MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z.

GTA 6 Coming Sooner Than Expected?

GTA 6 trailer released Everyone agrees. It has recorded 180 million views. Oh yes! The famous video game, one of the best-selling in history, is setting the Internet on fire like never before!

In order not to disappoint players, Rockstar Games is slowly working on the release of its project. Firm evokes complete details. For the players, this will be an opportunity Discover the world of San Andreas.

Between the gym, the adventures with Jason and Lucia, and the collaboration with rapper T-Pain… this game looks amazing! Yes, but here it is… Strauss Zelnick, CEO of distributor Tech-Two, explained that the release of GTA 6 will take time.

“Rockstar Games is in pursuit of perfection. When we feel we’ve maximized our creativity, it’s time to release the game. But for the past few days, Rockstar Games has been looking for staff for it Roll back the date publication.

For example, Rockstar Games is looking for translators at One year duration for GTA 6. Which suggests that the game will release in early 2025. So it is something to follow.

One thing is for sure, players are eagerly waiting for the release of this game! So, GTA 6 promises to create excitement all over the world. The success of the trailer can already attest to this.

🌴🔥 Grand Theft Auto VI Trailer 1 has officially reached 180 million views!! 🎉👏🙌 🐐🥇 What an insane milestone to achieve! Props to Rockstar, they really are the GOATS of this industry. 200 million here we come! #GTAVI #GTA6 pic.twitter.com/saHNBRua7T — Project Vice (@project_vice) March 11, 2024

Rockstar Games to reveal another big trailer?

This is the question that confuses GTA 6 fans… and for good reason! Imagine that updated on the site Rockstar took notice.

After this is a brand new tab called “Grand Theft Auto VI Videos”. This suggests that there may be other GTA 6 videos as well Will come out on social networks. And more specifically the second teaser.

This is an idea that many fans will love. Because as you can see above, the first one was a hit all over the world. Many people are already imagining a series of new videos Soon on the GTA website 6.

And that’s not all! Because in its sports section, there is also a sign that confirms that announcements are imminent. So updates on the Rockstar Games website indicate the imminent arrival of another teaser for GTA 6.

For fans, this will be an opportunity to find out more Details about Vice City. It would also be nice to find the bodies of the protagonists, Lucia and Jason, who have already caused a sensation. One thing is for sure, waiting for information is obvious!

Meanwhile, there have been many leaks on the networks. For example, the map discussed X. Internet users believe that there will be three big poles in Florida on GTA 6. In a vice city. Also Port Gellhorn, an industrial town.

and another in Homestead, a small town to the south. Some of these locations are featured in the GTA 6 trailer.

