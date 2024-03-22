What is the future of this game?

A hard blow for MMORPG players. A massively multiplayer game project currently in development at Riot Games is restarting its creative process and preparing to disappear from the radar for a few years. A title that players had already envisioned as a new major contender World of Warcraft And FINAL FANTASY XIV Not entering the market. The news was shared by Riot co-founder Mark Merrill A series of posts on (formerly Twitter). That explains The studio decided “Re-launch the project management shortly“ This attempt to establish itself in the highly competitive world of MMORPGs is not something that Riot takes lightly, and the initial results were likely not the same.

“The initial vision was not different enough from what we can play today” explains Mark Merrill before adding “We don’t think you want an MMO you’ve already played with a coat of Runeterra paint over the top.” As a reminder, the project was announced in December 2020, and has made little news since then. In 2022, the project’s executive producer, Greg Street, has already provided a few less than reassuring details. “There is no guarantee that the game will be released” he then declared, albeit with a certain optimism in the rest of his message. We now know that behind the scenes, not everything went as planned and Street’s fears eventually led to the reboot of the title. But then, should we expect MMOs to become a reality one day?

A fresh start, to say the least serious

This announcement, which was confusing to say the least, set things on fire. In the wake of the massive wave of layoffs and cancellations by workers in the video game industry — and especially the large portion of riot workers — many have made a shortcut between the announcement and the promise of premature quitting. However, Mark Merrill looks determined to say the least.

“This is a huge challenge that our team of passionate MMO enthusiasts and experienced developers are incredibly motivated to take on.“He explains. Along with an overhaul of the project there is also an overhaul of the creative team. Greg Street steps down as executive producer and is replaced by Fabrice CondominasPreviously at EA and Bioware, notably worked on Star development Battles: Squadronas well Mass Effect 3 and opus Andromeda.

To advance projects and generate new ideas, Riot will no longer “provide news about online gaming”a few years“, a”A silence that will help provide enough space for teams to focus on the incredible workload in front of them.“ Despite the disappointment following this announcement, League of Legends and online RPG fans can at least console themselves with the fact that Riot will not publish a generic game just for the sake of profit. In the meantime, players will have to turn to the big MMOs of the moment, viz World of Warcraft And FINAL FANTASY XIV Both of which will benefit from a major new expansion this year.