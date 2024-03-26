More than $1 billion in new investments announced by the US in the Northern Triangle
Tegucigalpa
Vice President of USA, Kamala HarrisAnd Connection to Central America Yesterday announced more than $1 billion in new private sector commitments The Northern Triangle of Central America.
Advertising is a part of the project Forward to Central America (CAF), a public-private partnership that has increased its commitments in the region to more than $5.2 billion since May 2021.
To date, there are more than 50 companies and organizations committed to supporting inclusive economic growth in the sectors of financial services, textiles and clothing, agriculture, technology and telecommunications, and non-profit organizations in Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala. profit, among others.
“These investments create jobs, connect people to the digital economy, expand access to finance for small businesses, provide training and education to youth, women and workers, and improve the economic livelihoods of people in the region.” “says a press letter. From The White House. The document declares that the nine major companies, through their investments, will help reduce migration and unemployment and boost economic development in the region.
Vice President Harris, on the other hand, continues to lead the implementation Root Cause Strategywhich addresses the drivers of irregular migration.
The strategy includes promoting, addressing economic, governance and security challenges by addressing economic insecurity and inequality, fighting corruption and strengthening democratic governance. Human Rights and labor rights.