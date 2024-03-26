More than $1 billion in new investments announced by the US in the Northern Triangle

Tegucigalpa

Vice President of USA, Kamala HarrisAnd Connection to Central America Yesterday announced more than $1 billion in new private sector commitments The Northern Triangle of Central America.

Advertising is a part of the project Forward to Central America (CAF), a public-private partnership that has increased its commitments in the region to more than $5.2 billion since May 2021.

To date, there are more than 50 companies and organizations committed to supporting inclusive economic growth in the sectors of financial services, textiles and clothing, agriculture, technology and telecommunications, and non-profit organizations in Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala. profit, among others.