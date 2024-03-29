What is the average salary in France?

To allow French workers to have an idea of ​​salaries in the country, the National Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies (INSEI) has calculated the average salary in France. But beyond these averages, INSEE emphasizes income inequality between workers, sectors or even regions.

First, it is important to clarify that the average salary is not the average salary. While the first represents the general average of salaries for a particular population, the second divides the population between two equal parts. In France, according to INSEE data corresponding to the year 2022, the average salary in the private sector shows 3,466 euros per month or 2,630 euros net. For public sector employees, the average salary is 2,430 euros per month. The figure communicated by INSEE and which corresponds to the year 2021.

But the average salary differs from one socio-occupational category to another. For example, the average monthly salary for executives in the private sector is 4,490 euros net. However, for workers, this average is only 1,940 euros per month. In addition to socio-occupational categories, average income also differs between men and women. According to INSEE data corresponding to the year 2022, the salary gap between male and female workers was 14.1%. However, this gap is steadily decreasing. Between 1995 and 2020, this gap narrowed to 9.2%.

Average salary by region and field of activity

In addition to gender, average salaries also differ from region to region. It is in Ile-de-France that the average salary in the country is the highest, namely 3,210 euros per month. On the second step of the podium, it is Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur that stands out with an average wage that is 2,428 euros net. Finally, in third place, we find Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes with an average monthly salary of 2,447 euros net. These figures given by INSEE correspond to the year 2021.

The average salary is also not the same from one sector to another. Still according to INSEE’s 2021 statistics, it is the sectors with the most executives where the average salary is the highest. This is particularly the case for financial services, with a monthly income of 3,776 euros net. On the other hand, the sectors with the highest number of employees are those with the lowest average salaries. 1,811 euros net per month is the average monthly income of catering workers, for example.