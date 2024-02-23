Nestlé Waters – Health risks of drinking contaminated water bottles treated by Tuxboard

Vittel, Contrex… these brands of water bottles present health hazards! Here’s what you need to know.

Are these water bottles dangerous to your health?

This was an important day for Wednesday, February 21 Nestle Waters and Source Alma Group. Indeed, consumer defense NGO Foodwatch has decided to file a complaint against two brands of water bottles.

“No one, not even a multinational company like Nestlé, Above the law” Ingrid Kregel, the NGO’s director of information, announced in a press release.

The association therefore filed a complaint against two groups who sell bottled water that poses a potential health hazard to consumers. The reason? Nestlé Waters and Sources Alma group have used ultraviolet disinfection treatment and carbon filters for their mineral water. Especially Vittal, Perrier, Hepar and Contrax.

This complaint does not come out of nowhere. Recently, Le Monde and Radio France revealed this controversial method of Nestlé Waters and Source Alma group. Faced with reports from French health authorities that reveal these practices, the Nestlé group has conceded.

The group also made its mea culpa. “He negotiated with the authorities to establish a new structure, which allows him to get back on track while retaining most of his production. » Les Echos explains.

But Foodwatch filed a complaint against Nestle Waters for the water bottle scam. Justifying this by not complying with European regulations. As a reminder, ultraviolet treatment and carbon filters are authorized for tap water, but not for mineral water.

Foodwatch lodges a complaint

Hence the consumer protection organization did not hesitate to file a complaint against these two groups. In total, Foodwatch estimates that there have been 9 offences. Among them: unfair business practices, non-compliance, lack of labeling and failure to provide information.

But what effect does this have on the consumer’s health? Apart from the regulatory aspect, are there any dangers in using this brand of water bottles?

According to WHO, the World Health Organization, this is not really dangerous to the health of the consumer. Moreover, in him Quality Guidelines for Drinking Water, She mentions activated carbon as an effective solution for purifying running water. Especially against chemicals and various pollutants.

On the other hand, the UV filter technique has also been recognized by the WHO as an effective treatment method for storing water bottles at home. The two methods differ in their application and the choice depends on the pollutant that needs to be removed.

In fact, a carbon filter will work on this Chlorine and metal content. Whereas solar disinfection will focus on harmful microorganisms.

In an interview with Capital, the Nestlé Group explains that refining “ Always aiming to ensure food safety. The company may then have lost sight of the “ Issue of Compliance with Regulatory Framework Applicable to Natural Mineral Water”.

The water bottle brand justifies its practice with “ changes in the environment surrounding its sources.” which harms” Essential characteristics of natural mineral water.

One thing is for sure, the water bottle filtering scandal has not gone unnoticed. Following the Foodwatch complaint, both groups will have to answer for their actions.

