What is the assessment of the President of the European Commission?

Angela Merkel’s former minister is seeking a second term in Brussels, after five years marked by a crisis that rocked the continent.

He wants to get back on track. Ursula von der Leyen announced in Berlin on Monday 19 February that she is seeking a new mandate as head of the European Commission. To succeed in retaining his seat for the next five years, the 65-year-old German must already have the support of his group in the European Parliament, the European People’s Party (EPP), which is classified on the far right. A meeting of the EPP in his presence is to be held in Brussels on Wednesday 21 February. The party will then decide whether or not to give it the green light during its congress to be held in Bucharest (Romania) on March 6 and 7. Then he will have to convince most of the continent’s leaders this summer. The leader, in office since December 2019, will try to highlight his very dense record as Commission president, ahead of European elections in June.

His mandate was marked by two major crises in succession: the war in Ukraine followed by Covid. Less than a year after its arrival, the coronavirus pandemic is freezing the continent and forcing the European Union to respond collectively. A massive recovery plan of 750 billion euros, called “Next Generation EU”, was proposed in May 2020 and then adopted in December. “Covid-19 crisis has strengthened its authority”, Christine Verger, vice president of the Jacques-Delores Institute, says today..

“Hopefully at the beginning, she proposes a joint purchase of vaccines, with a very active European Commission.” Christine Verger, Vice President of the Jacques-Delores Institute at franceinfo

On the subject, however, he is alleged to have negotiated the vaccine via SMS with Pfizer’s boss, as explained. world An affair that interrupted the second part of his mandate.

“Bringing the European Union forward”

At the end of February 2022, the war in Ukraine broke out on Europe’s doorstep. “She had a very strong chance of taking the European Union forward”, finds Socialist MEP Sylvie Guillaume. Since then, continental support for Kyiv has not waned, with a 50 billion euro aid phase. Adopted in early February, Despite initial opposition from Hungary, that was eventually neutralized.

“There was a big crisis, but she didn’t completely forget her agenda, which was still based on the digital transition and the European Green Deal”, insists Sophie Pornschlegel, a political analyst at the European Policy Center (EPC), a pro-European think tank in Brussels. On digital, the Digital Services Act (DSA)Described as himself“historical”, to protect citizens against digital giants came into effect on August 25 and has been applied to all online services since February 17. The purpose of this law is to strengthen compliance with European laws in particular by social networks, search engines and online commerce sites.

The failed ambitions of the European Green Deal

The president-elect has also committed to the European Green Deal, which aims to lead the European Union to carbon neutrality by 2050, in line with the 2015 Paris Agreement. Since 2021, around fifty legal texts have been adopted at EU level. A task led by socialist Frans Timmermans, the commissioner responsible for climate until August 2023.

Among the most significant measures of this text are the abolition of thermal engines for new cars from 2035, the introduction of a carbon tax at borders and the promotion of energy renovation of buildings, which is welcomed by Philippe Lamberts, Green MEP.

“She is an EPP president who, to a certain extent, has been bold in relation to her political family, starting with the Green Deal.” Philippe Lamberts, environmentalist MEP at franceinfo

But momentum for the European Green Deal has slowed in recent months. “She started to make some changes, but then succumbed to the pressure”, observes Sylvie Guillaume. The ambitious legislative package was particularly favored by disgruntled farmers. On 6 February, Ursula von der Leyen announced her intention to withdraw a bill to halve the use of pesticides in the European Union, a measure included in the European Green Deal.

This agreement is found “Threatened by the polarization that comes not only from the far right, but also from conservatives who say we need a more decent transition, it’s too fast”, Forecast analyst Sophie Pornschlegel. “As the elections approach, pressure from her group puts her in a difficult situation if she wants to be a candidate for the CDU or the EPP”Sylvie Guillaume continues.

“The pressures translate into contradictory actions compared to what she wanted to do, when she goes back to texts about the restoration of nature.” Sylvie Guillaume, Socialist MEP at franceinfo

Ursula von der Leyen has also faced criticism for her diplomatic positions. the latest Concerns about the conflict between Israel and Hamas. In this case, as in others, she was criticized for exceeding her privileges. On October 13, 2023, the president drew the ire of many European leaders when she visited Israel without informing her colleagues. From Tel Aviv, she affirmed Israel’s right to defend itself, without recalling the Jewish state’s obligation to respect international law. Another bone of contention: Negotiations of the EU-Mercosur Agreement, was criticized by several European countries, including France. Nathalie Loiseau, Renew MEP, condemns Franceinfo for that “obstinacy” By Ursula von der Leyen “Wants to conclude an agreement with Mercosur, which was strongly opposed.”

A “totally authoritarian” leader

On the political level, Ursula von der Leyen’s mandate was marked by an extraordinary relationship with European Council President Charles Michel. This was a flaw Illustrated by Sofagate in April 2021, when the two leaders clashed at their official venue during a joint visit to Turkey. Some of his opponents also condemned his disdain for MEPs, while“There was an opportunity to make real progress and rely on Parliament. She’s not doing that, but that’s probably because she can’t do that much.”Socialist Sylvie Guillaume believes.

Other voices have criticized his practice of power as too vertical. “It’s common knowledge: she’s quite authoritarian and is known for not working very collegially.”, summarizes Christine Verger. But according to her, the 65-year-old German, who lives in a studio next to her office, compensates for this verticality. “Very strong communication skills”. to the point of being “Given a Face to the European Union”Ecologist Philip Lamberts adds. “It is certain that the Commission is more political than ever”Valéry Heyer is in full swing, whose name is being floated as the head of Emmanuel Macron’s camp in the European elections.

Defense at the heart of its future mandate?

Surprisingly and narrowly elected in 2019, with nine votes in advance, Ursula von der Leyen is moving more confidently this time ahead of the decisive spring for the European Union. If she manages to keep her position, the commission president will have to deal specifically with the question of common European defence, although she has said she is in favor of creating a commissioner specifically responsible for these questions. “We have to create a European defense policy. Yes, it is new. But it is essential”Valerie Heyer opines.

With or without the “VDL” at the head of the Commission, war is still at Europe’s door, while the burning question of the European Union’s extension to Ukraine and Moldova looms fiercely. “One of the questions that Ursula von der Leyen does not address is the institutional question, from the perspective of expansion.”Christine expects Verger, who watches “One of the big topics that will come to the table”. Without forgetting the big projects of agriculture, immigration or ecology, subjects on which the presidency of the European Commission is constantly awaited.