For the first time, the candidate will represent Saudi Arabia in the competition

On her Instagram account, Saudi model Rumi Al Qahtani announced that she will represent her kingdom during the next Miss Universe pageant on September 28, 2024.

In the ad, spotted by Le Parisien, the candidate appears in a sequined dress, wearing a glittering tiara and, of course, a Saudi Arabian flag.

“I am honored to participate in the Miss Universe International 2024 pageant. This is Saudi Arabia’s first participation in the Miss Universe pageant,” she enthused in her description of the release.

A champion with many crowns

Can Rumi take the crown of Alkahta and reward his country? She already has a number of wins under her belt. who comes from the capital Riyadh, has won many beauty pageants such as Miss Saudi Arabian, Miss Arab Peace or Miss Middle East.

Saudi Arabia’s arrival in the competition is an event in itself, a Middle Eastern country known for its numerous obstacles to women’s rights and freedoms. Only in the last ten years have women gained the right to drive or travel alone.

