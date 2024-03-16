Game news What if one of the best RPGs of the year had just been released? Unicorn Overlord really has potential!

There is more and more talk about a copy of Fire Emblem, or the RPG’s new headliner, Unicron Overlord. Released a few days ago, Vanillaware’s new game keeps all its promises, we’ll tell you about it in our JV Fast.

Now years in the making, Unicorn Overlord was talked about again during the Nintendo Direct on February 21. With the release of its demo, we were able to taste this new strategic RPG that brings complexity and innovation to the genre. Released a week ago on PS5, Xbox Series and Nintendo Switch, Unicorn Overlord revealed all its secrets to us, and there are a lot of them.. We explain everything we know about this little gem in our JV Fast.

What is Unicorn Overlord?

In preparation since 2014, Unicorn Overlord Some problems were experienced regarding its development. A project launched after the critical success of Dragon’s Crown (2013), the title had to be postponed several times due to the release of several vanillaware video games, including the very popular 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim. But after many adventures, it is finally here. The title is compatible with Fire Emblem, but it actually manages to free itself from this easy comparison. It offers combat gameplay split between real-time strategy and turn-based tactics where the player must move his various units, composed of a maximum of 5 characters, on the ground to achieve objectives. . The goal is therefore to eliminate your enemies using all available strategies and liberate the territories occupied by the Kingdom of Favourites. Unicorn Overlord An extremely perfect title, which Charlan gives us the pleasure of commenting on in our JV Fast.

A combat system pushed to the extreme

As stated in JV Fast, Unicorn Overlord Totally in the vein of vanillaware. This studio always knows how to reinvent itself and all their games are examples of investment and innovation. And for the studio’s first in the real-time strategy genre sprinkled with turn-based, we’d say they didn’t miss out.. Although, as Charlan explains, the story isn’t the most sensational, the game is completely different for the gameplay it offers in very close combat. Obviously, the resemblance to Fire Emblem is obvious at first glance, and should definitely help fans of the license delve into the universe of Unicorn Overlord. But Vanillaware’s baby isn’t just about that and goes much further into combat strategies. A lot of information is displayed on the screen and a newcomer to the genre is likely to get confused. If Fire Emblem is the gateway to strategic role-playing, Unicorn Overlord There is a main room.