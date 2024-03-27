Samsung 65S95D review: The best QD-Oled TV gets rid of reflections

A QD-Oled panel’s subpixels are arranged in a triangle, displaying only green, red, and blue colors. We see an unusual haze in the image due to the presence of the manufacturer’s new anti-reflective filter.

The sub-pixels are arranged in a triangle, typical of QD-Oled panels, and are anti-reflective on top. © Les Numériques

Samsung has gotten us used to good calibration on its televisions and the S95D remains on track in 2024. We measured a delta E of 2.6 in Filmmaker mode (the most faithful), which is below the threshold of 3 where the human eye perceives a difference in noise. The color temperature is a little cooler, as is often the case with the South Korean manufacturer, as it is 7150 K, which is a little far from the expected 6500 K.

Apparently, QD-Oled technology, Oled’s cousin, allows the panel to turn off pixels independently and therefore contrasts are infinite, allowing you to enjoy really deep blacks in movies and series. Gamma is stable around 2.4 which means that grays will be properly reproduced on the screen, although pure whites are slightly underexposed.

QD-Oled also offers excellent viewing angles and we measured a brightness loss of only 6%, while poor LCD panels can lose more than 60%. Specifically, users will be able to see without necessarily looking in front of their screen.

The Neural Quantum Processor 4K is still there and delivers effective scaling of Full HD content. Motion compensation is also excellent, an interesting argument for sports fans, but we can only advise you to turn it off if you are watching movies. Filmmaker mode will disable the option anyway.