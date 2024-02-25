What if it was a really good idea?

In recent years, some gamers have become convinced that the video game industry is resting too much on its hype, content to develop multiple remakes, and remastered versions to awaken the nostalgic fiber of fans. However, the production of such works is not new and has allowed the youngest audiences to discover symbolic ventures chosen by the community such as Resident evil reincarnated And The Mystery of Monkey Island: Special Edition.

More importantly, many remakes and remasters are not satisfied with a simple graphical facelift and rely on new storylines, new game modes, or entire sections of additional levels to explore to justify their development. Starting from this postulate, we can wonder whether the remastered version of The Last of Us Part IIThe title, released in 2020 on PlayStation 4, creates real added value for players, whether they are beginners or big fans of the saga.

A more beautiful game than beautiful

Like any good self-respecting remaster, The Last of Us Part II Remastered Obviously, the developers will be entitled to the usual graphical and technical improvements made possible by their own admission, “Thank you for the features of PlayStation 5”. So we can expect shorter loading times, full DualSense controller integration, native 4K resolution for fidelity mode, unlocked frame rate option for VRR compatible displays as well as some readjustments in terms of ‘settings’ and character rendering.

The visuals shared by PlayStation show a slight improvement in the rendering of shadows, a slightly more natural color of characters’ skin, better definition of facial hair, increased vegetation density in most settings, and clearer rocks in the snow.

Do you find it minimal? We give it to you. On the other hand, the base game is still a real graphic slap in the face today, a level of detail rarely achieved in this industry, and what’s more on consoles.

without compensation : the greatest part of existence

Like fashion Valhalla Recently deployed on God of War: Ragnarok, without compensation make up the component roguelike From this, to this, to this, to this The Last of Us Part II Remastered. You’ll find a whole selection of characters from the universe created by Naughty Dog, some of which will be playable for the first time in the history of the franchise (Dina, Tommy, Jesse, Lev, Yara, Mel and Manny), each with their own characteristics and abilities. Through random encounters in environments familiar to fans of the saga, such as Jackson and the Channel 13 premises, you’ll have to put these skills to the test to survive.

Obviously, who’s to say roguelike Also known as permanent death. Here, if you fall in combat at the hands of a fighter or a hunter, you will lose the weapons, items and upgrades you have acquired and start a new series of scenarios whose order is completely random.

Indeed, each session will force you to choose between different clashes offering very different gameplay, modifiers and rewards. The developers wanted to integrate a few story elements to make you return to your hideout between each scenario so you can calmly observe your progress and prepare for your next adventure.

In fact, Mod without compensation Four types offer very different challenges. Assault missions force you to face successive waves of enemies, and capture quests require you to capture chests protected by enemies to collect all the rewards. During defense missions, you and your AI-controlled partners must defend your position against the infected people who keep growing. Finally, hunting for prey sees players trying to avoid enemy attacks until the timer runs out.

Ultimately, your goal is naturally to get out of all these encounters alive. If you succeed, you will then face the final threat of each plot: one of the six bosses that you have previously unlocked and which are the most significant threats in history. The Last of Us Part IIWhile a few surprises are in store.

Whether you win or die in battle, you’ll access your score and rank, and compare your performance with players around the world. To spice up the experience a bit more, you’re free to turn to Paris: Optional challenges that force you to complete additional objectives like achieving a certain number of headshots or dodging melee attacks. If successful, you will enjoy more prestigious rewards. In short, this is quite a refreshing proposition for the franchise, which can make us forget about canceling the project. The Last of Us Online.

Deleted sequences to explore

Video game development is marked by numerous drafts and prototypes, last-minute additions, but also deletions of levels that teams have worked on. in The Last of Us Part II RemasteredThose who (re)discover this journey will be able to thoroughly enjoy a behind-the-scenes look at the creation of the game. This will include exploring environments removed from the final version: areas far from finished, but which will provide a nice sample of what Naughty Dog’s work will look like.

Your visit to these settings will also be punctuated by comments from the developers, to benefit from more in-depth references and explanations. You will learn more about the hidden intentions of the teams, but also their objectives and their overall vision. These days, there are very few games that include a making-of that covers in detail the various stages of development and the perspectives that guide the studio’s work. So it’s a safe bet that this case could be really interesting The Last of Us Part II Remastered.

While there aren’t many, there are still some

Among the more minor new features, there is also talk of the addition of a free-play guitar mode. Well aware of the success these sequences had in the base game, Naughty Dog wanted to give free rein to fans’ imaginations and allowed them to use a variety of stringed instruments to compose the tunes they wanted. You can also use the effect pedals to modulate your performance and embody different heroes in the game’s many settings.

Finally, as was proposed The Last of Us Part II When it is released in 2020, this new version will welcome a plethora of new accessibility options. Audio description and vibration dialog settings have been specifically added, and the already present settings have been further expanded so that all players can enjoy the most satisfying experience.

Regarding the price, PS5 players will have to pay €49.99. Those who already own the PS4 version of the game can choose to upgrade to the remastered version and all these new features for €10. Sony is also keen to offer a WLF Edition for €109.99, which includes the game, a steelbook, a set of four pins, a WLF badge and 47 Society of Champions cards, including a total of eight limited edition holographic cards.

Without being entirely revolutionary in its proposition, The Last of Us Part II Remastered It seems like a great opportunity to explore this iconic PlayStation adventure while enjoying some welcome new features.