The manufacturer will launch the cheapest folding smartphone in the market in France

Nubia is preparing to launch its Nubia Flip 5G in Europe, the folding smartphone will cost around 600 euros.

In the field of folding smartphones, two models oppose each other: smartphones in book format, such as the Galaxy Z Fold 5, and in clamshell format, such as the Galaxy Z Flip 5. It is precisely this second format that the Chinese manufacturer Nubia has adopted with its own foldable screen smartphone, the Nubia. Flip has positioned itself with 5G.

After being officially unveiled last February during the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, ​​the smartphone will now be available for purchase in France. It will be available there from April 9.

The Nubia Flip 5 offers a relatively solid technical sheet with a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 processor, 6 GB of RAM, 128 GB of storage, a 4310 mAh battery and two 50 megapixel cameras (wide-angle) and a 2 megapixel rear photo module. (depth). For the internal screen, Nubia uses a flexible 6.9-inch AMOLED panel while the smaller circular external screen allows some information to be displayed even when the smartphone is turned off. Finally, as its name suggests, the Nubia Flip 5G is also compatible with the 5G standard, but also with Wi-Fi 6E.

A smartphone to take on Samsung, Oppo, Motorola, Honor and Xiaomi

For now, Nubia is rather timid in Europe, launching only a handful of smartphones. It seems that the Chinese manufacturer is now looking to expand into the old continent with this new smartphone. At the end of last year, the firm already surprised with the Nubia Z60 Ultra, a smartphone with an original appearance with well-thought-out choices especially for photographers.

The choice of clamshell format for the first folding smartphone is not trivial. It must be said that it is the most popular format in the folding smartphone market. However, Samsung, Oppo and Motorola are currently the only major manufacturers offering such models. However, we know that Honor in turn is eyeing a smartphone in a flip format and Xiaomi is also working on such a device.

For now, we still don’t know if the Nubia Flip 5G will be officially launched in France. However, the main rumors point to a price of 600 euros which would make it the cheapest folding smartphone on the market.