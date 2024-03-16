Here’s how to use Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Paramount+ Free Trial Xbox

For several weeks, it has been possible to take advantage of a free 30-day trial of the Paramount+ VOD platform through the benefits of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. This is a great opportunity to watch the second season of the Halo series, or even the first if you haven’t seen it yet. However, taking advantage of this advantage is clearly not intuitive and we thank one of our readers for prompting us to look into this topic!

Here’s how to use Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Paramount+ Free Trial

By subscribing to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, you benefit from new benefits every month which can be games, extensions or even cosmetics in subscriptions. Please note, benefits are not available to Xbox Game Pass Core, Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass members.

However, taking advantage of Paramount+’s 30-day free trial is a no-brainer. Below we explain all the steps for you to take advantage of the benefits and finally be able to watch the Halo series and all the content available on the VOD platform!

How to take advantage of a 30-day free trial of Paramount+ with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate

Access your Xbox Game Pass Ultimate benefits from the Xbox Game Pass tab on your Xbox, the Xbox Game Pass app on your phone, or the Xbox app on your PC running Windows 10 or 11.

Select the Paramount+ benefit, activate it and go to the website by clicking the button

Click “Subscribe to Paramount +”.

Click on “Continue”.

Enter your first name, last name, email and password, check the second box and click “Accept and continue”.

Click on “Continue”.

Choose the 7.99 euro/month offer with 30 days free

Select the “Monthly” option and not specifically “Annually”.

Enter your bank details and make the payment

At this last step, you will see that the promotional code has been applied automatically. This is what allows you to use Paramount+ for 30 days and not be charged until the next month.

So, once you enter your bank details and pay the usual amount of 0 euros, you can avail the service. Please note, remember to cancel your subscription directly to avoid being charged next month!

How to cancel your Paramount+ subscription

Go to your Paramount+ account settings

In the “Subscription and Billing” section, click “Cancel Subscription”.

Click “No thanks, cancel now”.

After all these steps, you are now ready to watch movies and series from the Paramount+ catalog without the fear of being charged for months to come. Now is the perfect time to use your Xbox Game Pass Ultimate advantage, as Halo Season 2 ends this Thursday, March 21. A teaser for episode 8 has also been revealed and heralds a muscular conclusion.