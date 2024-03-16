What does a memo sent by insurance companies look like?

From this week, forward-thinking motorists can check that their cars are indeed registered with the FVA. what FVA for insured vehicle file. It will change from 1er The April 2024 Green Car Insurance Card has been located on the lower right side of the windshield for over 40 years. In addition to this online file that police can consult during investigations, policyholders will get memos from their insurance!

In paper and/or digital form from your customer area or your application, this free document will outline your contract. For example, are you a third party or comprehensive insured, do you benefit from 0 km assistance? According to the decree published in late 2023, the memo must include the name and address of the insurance company; Contract subscriber’s surname, first name and address; Insurance Policy Number; Date of issuance of the document; effective date of guarantee; vehicle registration number; Make and model of the vehicle.

To see more clearly, Western France Asked insurer Axa to send a blank version of a memo sent to its auto policyholders:

The following statement should also appear: “This document constitutes an assumption of insurance for 15 days after the effective date of the policy”.

As shown above, the telephone numbers on which you can contact various useful services in times of disaster are also mentioned. This memo will be sent only once during the contract period, and will not be published every year. However, a fresh memo will be sent to you in case of changing the insurance company.

Finally, be careful, car insurance remains mandatory in France. The green card will be revoked The development of dematerialized driving license will be completed in the coming monthsMinistry of Home Affairs recalls. This measure will allow law enforcement to better fight document fraud and uninsured vehicles during checks. »