With Augustin de Romanet’s public departure, the ADP group plunges into uncertainty

Decryption – The state has decided not to renew the mandate of Augustin de Romanet, who was head of manager of Roissy and Orly airports since 2012.

Emmanuel Macron and Gabriel Attal chose the difficult option. The easiest thing to do would be to give Augustin de Romanet a new mandate as CEO of ADP, the company that manages the Paris airports of Roissy and Orly. They decided to do otherwise, as revealed by the daily world. Following the company’s board meeting this Wednesday, March 20, the directorship of the current CEO was not renewed, as Matignon confirmed in a press release. Which means the new manager will have to be chosen by the state, which is the majority shareholder with 50.6% of the capital.

Technically, the CEO should be co-opted by the President of the Republic as the group manager. He will then be interviewed by the Senate and the National Assembly, before his appointment is given the green light by the Council of Ministers. And he will be formally appointed after voting at the general meeting of shareholders on 21st May.

Big push with Paris 2024

ADP’s current boss, has been in place since…