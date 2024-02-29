Why this expensive measure causes frustration

Decryption – The system will benefit 185,000 new retirees in 2024. But the benefit may be less than expected.

Despite public financial costs (1.6 billion in 2026), Emmanuel Macron’s promise to reform pensions left many French people wanting more. To pass the bill of raising the starting age from 62 to 64 years, the Head of State held that a person who has worked his entire career in the private sector, when paid the minimum wage, gets a minimum pension equal to 85% of the net. Minimum wage at the time of reform or 1,200 euros.

An objective achieved thanks to the monthly revaluation of the minimum contribution amount (Mico) to 876 euros, 100 euros – this bonus was created in 1983 to give a “boost” to the small pensions of employees private, self-employed and agriculture. Employees note that other schemes also have their minimum pension: Guaranteed Minimum (MIG) for government employees and Enhanced Reference Pension (PMR) for non-agricultural employees.

As a result, more than 630,000 people are retiring…