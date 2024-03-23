In Neuvik, in Corrèze, Gaetan Moisonnier opens the door to ecological and economic housing. After a year of participatory construction, to learn and master these construction techniques, he built his own house which he showed during the dedicated week.

Right in the middle of a housing estate in Newwick, in Corrèze, Gaetan Moisonnier’s house stands out. After a long-term project that began almost three years ago, he can finally show off his house made with a key ingredient: straw. “Who says the straw carries, says the walls carry the roof, the frame. All the weight there is reflected directly on the walls.”Autodidact explains to his visitors.

We still get straw to insulate the roof. It is supported by a framework, a wooden mikado, placed without assembly due to gravity.



© France 3 Limousine

For a week, the Twiza network dedicated to ecological housing and participatory construction organized meetings across the region. Open days were held to discuss these eco-friendly constructions.

This is a super innovative, super eco-friendly concept. This is where we must all go. I was sure before and now, he finally convinced me.

Gaten immersed himself in participatory projects for a year to master these techniques and materials. Granite, Douglas fir, wheat and crushed recovery tiles for the roof mostly come from a radius of a few dozen kilometers.

The embodied energy for this type of house is very low compared to a house designed with polluting materials during design, packaging, distribution, implementation and even destruction and waste treatment. Gaetan Moisonnier Ecological house builder



© France 3 Limousine

The house still has at least six months of work to complete. With an unbeatable total project cost: around 60,000 euros for a surface area of ​​86 m².