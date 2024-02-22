Aulas reacts to Mbappé’s departure and sees it as an “opportunity to seize” for PSG

During an exclusive interview granted to RMC Sport this Thursday, Jean-Michel Aulas reacted to the public departure of Kylian Mbappé from PSG at the end of the season. The vice-president of the French Football Federation believes the loss of the Blues captain could allow the capital club to open a new chapter of success.

That will leave a big void, obviously. After spending eight seasons in Ligue 1, Kylian Mbappé is preparing to move to other countries in a few months. The 25-year-old striker, who trained in Monaco, announced to his managers and partners his departure from PSG at the end of his contract, which runs until next June. All indications are that he will then join Real Madrid. And his crossing of the Pyrenees will affect the entire French championship, deprived of its most beautiful jewel.

Asked about this during an exclusive interview given to RMC Sport this Thursday, Jean-Michel Aulas wants to play down the situation. The vice-president of the French Football Federation responded, “I would say that Kylian’s departure is more emotional than the realization of commercial agreements on TV rights.” Kylian, it’s really an era, but he stayed at PSG for seven years. , it’s amazing. Myself, in OL’s best period where we were champions every year – and we were seven in a row – no player ever lasted seven years. And they were often international players. It’s emotional… But Kylian remains in the France team. And we know its association with national events. I hope we will have good news soon for the Olympic Games (Paris 2024) as well.”

“Maybe give PSG back credibility…”

Restarted on the consequences of Mbappé’s departure for Ligue 1, the former OL boss did not want to be an alarmist, also speaking about the opportunity to get a chance for the capital club: “It is too early to say. Because today Ligue 1 is of course. Killian but It’s also a PSG performance. In life, you always have to find an opportunity, with difficulty. Isn’t this an opportunity for PSG – in any case, I’m sure, knowing Nasser (Al-Khelafi) is good and confident in his ability to seize a new opportunity. – To bring in two or three very great players who will probably restore credibility to PSG, maybe even relevance… I don’t know.”

“In any case, I hope that we will change this difficulty, because it is obviously a big opportunity, in the opportunity. And you know, life is often made of blinks: suppose this year is good for PSG. Kylian With (in the Champions League, editor’s note), we would think it extraordinary to allow Kylian to seize this opportunity and completely relaunch himself for PSG. I hope this will be a good year for PSG and Kylian.”