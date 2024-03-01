What are the 10 cities in the United States with the best livability indices?

Panoramic View of Boston (Franco Scaramelli)

Ann Arbor, MichiganWith is at the top of the list as a city Better quality of life in USAExceeding expectations in critical factors such as crime rate, educational quality, general well-being, commutation index, quality and availability of healthcare, Air Quality Index (AQI) and National Risk Index of federal agency Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). , which measures natural hazards and community risk factors.

It may interest you: Authorities have confirmed the deaths of an American couple missing in Grenada

What is remarkable about this annual ranking published by US News and World Report and collected by CNBCThere is an absence of cities in Florida, a state traditionally associated with retirement and the pursuit of a higher quality of life. USA.

Choice of Ann Arbor It was based on solid data: more than 90% of its residents live less than 10 minutes from a public park, highlighting the ease of access to greenery and recreational spaces that contribute significantly to their well-being.

It may interest you: A biology professor was arrested for diverting hundreds of thousands of dollars from shark research

Additionally, the 2023 SmartAsset report notes that Ann Arbor experienced the fastest growth in its Generation Z population (those aged 18 to 24) in 2022, with 26.4% of new residents from this generation added to 35.9% of the total population. This demographic dynamic not only reflects an attractive environment for young people but also future potential for growth and continued growth.

The University of Michigan, located in Ann Arbor, plays a crucial role as a major employer and focal point of the city’s cultural and economic life. (Reuters/Emily Alkonin)

Similarly, the University of Michigan, based in Ann Arbor, has established itself as one of the city’s largest employers, contributing significantly to the local economy and the vibrant, cultural environment that defines the city. Additionally, its proximity to metro Detroit, less than an hour’s drive, strengthens your connections and economic opportunities without compromising your quality of life.

It may interest you: A girl started buying shares at the age of 14, now she is 17 and was able to buy a Tesla.

Economically, the cost of living in Ann Arbor is 4% higher than the national average, according to Pascal. A crucial detail when relocating or investing locally. On the other hand, the median home price in Ann Arbor is $471,650, a 5.7% increase over the previous year, according to Zillow data. This increase reflects the real estate attractiveness of the city and its potential as a long-term investment.

Meanwhile, Boulder, Colorado, came out as the second city with the best quality of life in the United States. The enclave, about 40 kilometers north of Denver, the capital of Colorado, is home to the main campus of the University of Colorado and attracts a particularly young population. Boulder is characteristic Consolidating itself as an attractive destination for Generation Z, thanks to its vibrant outdoor life and solid university community.

Known for its vibrant student population, thanks to the University of Colorado and its extensive outdoor recreation areas, Boulder is especially attractive to the younger generation. (archive)

The city is not only appreciated for its student atmosphere, but also for its abundant green spaces and entertainment options. more than 60 parks and about 250 kilometers of hiking trails, Boulder offers endless outdoor activities for its residents and visitors. Additionally, the downtown area bustles with life Numerous restaurants and barsAnd Pearl Street MallAn open-air shopping centre, is one of the most popular shopping destinations in the area.

Not surprisingly, Boulder has also been recognized for its rapid growth in its Gen Z population. According to SmartAsset, the city has seen an increase. 23.4% of new residents belong to this generationpresents 33.2% of its total population last year

Despite its many attractions, the Residence in Boulder presents challenges due to its high cost. It reaches the average house price in the city $958,651, according to Zillow data, experienced a slight decline of 1.3% over the past year. This factor, while indicative of high demand and desire to live in Boulder, also raises questions about accessibility and long-term sustainability for all its residents.

Portland, Maine, and Boston, Massachusetts, stand out as cities with the best quality of life on the east coast of the United States. (REUTERS/Brian Snyder)

among others American cities Which is different for them Quality of lifeare: Madison In Wisconsin and St. Josein CaliforniaIt also ranks among the first to show the geographical diversity of areas with the best standard of living.

Portlandin Maine and BostonIn Massachusetts, there are outstanding examples on the east coast, while Green Bay in Wisconsin and Hartford Connecticut They also got high scores. Completing the top 10, RochesterEdit in New York and Trenton in New Jersey.