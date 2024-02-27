USA

Jose Horacio says the US military presence on the border violates national sovereignty

José Horacio Rodríguez, Deputy of the National District and Vice President of the Democratic Option Party, is concerned that President Luis Abeder has not given any explanation for the presence of US military personnel at the border, which in his opinion violates the Constitution and national sovereignty. .

The legislator reached out to the National Congress to hold the president accountable, saying “we cannot close our ears to what the president has to say to us, and if we don’t listen, we won’t be able to respond to him.”

Regarding the presence of military personnel at the border, he expressed: “We are also concerned about how the President in the last weekly presentation avoided questions about the presence of foreign military personnel, especially from the United States at the border. Dominican Republic, because “it violates the Constitution of the Republic, it violates national laws and our own sovereignty.”

I am curious about the government’s action on issues such as police reform, which has not worked as it has stated, and the need to guarantee a high level of security for citizens.

“Police reform has not produced results and, after three years, it is clear that the measures adopted by the government for police reform that guarantee a high level of security for citizens are insufficient”

