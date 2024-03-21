Social Security will issue a new round of payments

By tradition, every Wednesday, the Social Security Administration (SSA) issues its batch of checks corresponding to monthly payments.

So, retired workers and people with disabilities who belong to Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) or Supplemental Security Income (SSI) receive it.

It is worth clarifying that the issuance of payments depends on the date of birth of the beneficiaries, and the amount varies according to various factors.

For example, for retirees, the SSA takes into account years worked, wages earned, and taxes paid to insurance during their working lives. This also takes into account the age at which the beneficiary requests retirement.

How much will it be this month?is?

According to the group of beneficiaries to which the interested parties belong, estimates of the Social Security Administration will be made.

But, although every situation is different, according to official statistics, the average payment for a retired worker in 2024 is $1907.00 USD per month.

On the other hand, couples filing jointly will receive an average check of $3303.00 USD per month.

Meanwhile, for Supplemental Security Income recipients, SSA estimates an average monthly payment of $943.00 USD for an individual. Meanwhile, the sum of $1415.00 USD will be for couples.

Additionally, monthly payments of $1,537.00 USD are received by individuals and $2,720.00 USD by couples belonging to SSDI.

So, retired workers who are born between 1st and 10th get money on second Wednesday of the month. Similarly, those born between 11th and 20th receive it on the third Wednesday and those born between 21st and 31st receive it on the last Wednesday.

Let us also remember that persons who retired before May 1997 and disabled beneficiaries are not covered under the earlier scheme. It is precisely these people who receive payment on the first days of the month, regardless of their date of birth.