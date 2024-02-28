We saw farmers on the packaging of Intermarché products

Milk cartons, honey jars, apple juice bottles… “The Breeders Say Thank You!” Seven manufacturers of Welcome the “very good initiative” even if it is about marketing.

“One day, I got an envelope to congratulate me with a carton of milk cut out, it’s just crazy!” Elodie Ricordelle, a dairy cow breeder in Loire-Atlantique, is not her first fan letter. “I got the New Year’s card again and the voicemail too!” The young farmer owes this notoriety to Intermarche. In 2018, the distributor is launching a new brand: “Breeders Say Thanks!” His face is then printed on millions of milk cartons distributed to the group’s stores across France.

Six years later, the range was expanded to include eggs, honey, flour, mince steaks and apple juice. In total, about thirty references now occupy the shelves. Always with the same recipe: A producer raises all smiles with a blue sleeveless down jacket on the front of the product. Their first name and their municipality are written in full. Same as the amount he gets for his work – at least 40% of the sale price.

“It is a very good initiative which has created a link between the manufacturer, industrialist, distributor and consumer”, welcomes Elodie Ricordel. But all is not rosy.

“I was very skeptical when I signed”

What is hidden behind this new form? Marketing, now present in many other brands, such as Carrefour, Lidl and Super U? Franceinfo wanted to know what was hidden behind this packaging. Based on the information and photos printed on these products, we found seven manufacturers of the Merci d’Intermarché range. They all exist. And above all, everyone confirms that the information on the price distribution displayed on the packaging is correct. “I was surprised at first”Knows Thibault de Ferrand, who grows cider apples in Ile-et-Villain. “When I signed the paper, I was very skeptical.”

Like him, many producers were skeptical when approached by Intermarche. It must be said that negotiations with manufacturers and distributors are often difficult. “Initially, we thought: ‘Is this another publicity stunt’ or are we really going to get a response?'”, recalls Pierre Ellery. The answer came quickly: “We got 35 cents more per kilo, that’s still 200 euros more for every cow sold”This welcomes the Charolais breeder.

A similar observation among beekeepers. “With 500 grams of honey sold for 5.90 euros on a jar, we get 3.05 euros, which is almost one euro more per kilo than other honey sold in bulk”Melanie Dumant, a self-employed beekeeper since 2019, explains. “For every egg, it should make me two cents more”Counts for his part Vincent Leveque, a poultry breeder in the Aisne. “In 2023, he gave me a bonus of 7,000 euros.”

“It’s going in the right direction and that’s better than nothing.”

Since the launch of the range in 2018, the Les Mouscateers group – the owner of Intermarche – claims to have paid 13 million euros in bonuses to the 900 agricultural partners involved in the process. A welcome boost for many farmers, whose low incomes were at the heart of the angry protests that broke out across France in January 2024. “In a somewhat difficult context for honey, this is one of our sales that is sticking and growing”Melanie hails Dumant, who thus sells 30 to 40% of her production for bulk.

Intermarch also paid each “ambassador” farmer 2,000 euros for their image rights. “I needed money to buy a car, so I said yes”Thibault recognizes de Ferrand, not really happy with the idea of ​​having his portrait taken. “I thought I was prostitution myself at that point.” For Samuel, a grain grower in Deux-Sèvres, “Big stores benefit from our image, but it’s going in the right direction and that’s better than nothing.”.

If everyone knows that the distributor is using their image for their own betterment, most of them don’t see a problem with it.

This sudden notoriety also has some benefits. “When friends go on vacation, they tell us: ‘Hey, we saw you at Intermarche'”Melanie Dumont smiles. “At first I was a bit of a joke in my hometown and when I come my friends are very happy to see my face on the table”says Thibault de Ferrand. “I don’t sign autographs on the street anyway”He jokes.

“This represents only 15% of our volume”

Despite the unanimous praise, some manufacturers still point out the limitations of this system. Often, only a small portion of their produce is sold through this more profitable sector. “It’s a drop in the bucket”Recognizes Thibault de Ferrand, whose apples are pressed in cooperatives that are sold under many other brands. “Mercy range represents only 15% of our volume”, explains Élodie Ricordel, president of the producer association of Saint-Père dairy in Loire-Atlantique. Most of their production is used for the Pâturages brand, with no bonuses involved.

The amount earned due to this series is also in discussion among the partner producers. “As the price of grain varies greatly, the difference between the market price and the intermarche is sometimes small”, notes Samuel, a grain grower in Deux-Sèvres. Same thing for meat: the premium is thus halved between what was granted at the start of the operation and what breeder Pierre Ellery receives today. “We have to reach higher rates to get comfortable remuneration”, it assures. Under these conditions, other sales channels are required: “Even with premiums, prices remain relatively low and low compared to direct sales”notes beekeeper Bruno Robrolle, who also has his own shop in Ingrandes (Maine-et-Loire).

“It’s not always easy with mass distribution”

In 2022, negotiations turned very sour for producers associated with Saint-Père Dairy in Loire-Altantique. The factory, which is responsible for the collection and processing of milk from the Mersey range, is also the property of Les Musquetères, of which Intermarché is a subsidiary. A venture of this range started there in 2018, in response to the severe crisis the sector was going through. At that time, farmers were paid 44 cents per liter of milk, as advertised on the packaging. But gradually, inflation eats away at manufacturers’ margins. “We went to tell them: ‘It’s not going well anymore'”says Elodie Ricordel, who represents 230 dairy farmers.

Then the tough negotiations began. “Originally, it was a co-produced product, but there, they were completely disconnected from the field and imposed a price on us”, assures the breeder. A mediator is then contacted. Finally, on a carton of semi-skimmed milk sold for 1.10 euros, breeders are now paid 56 cents. A price that did not happen The subject of a contract with the Producers Guild, recalls Elodie Ricordelle. The price, however, respects the rule of 50% paid to breeders and is higher than other dairies, responds Intermarche.

A painful experience for the pioneers of this brand promoting manufacturers. “I’ve always been proud of this milk carton, it’s a very strong venture, but with mass distribution it’s not always easy”, Elodie Ricordel summarizes. The breeder, who took over the family farm against his parents’ advice, is determined to fight. “Distributors are joining forces in buying centers, manufacturers are trying to divide us… manufacturers must also come together to become stronger”Thirty year insists. “We must take our destiny back into our own hands!”