Don’t let your 2023 Restaurant Voucher expire, March 1st will be too late!

Thousands of workers benefit every year Meal ticket, in the form of a check or card, to pay for their daily meals. However, it often happens that a portion of these tickets are not used before their expiry. In this article, we explain how to avoid losing money from your 2023 meal vouchers and how to exchange them or donate them to a good cause.

Deadline to use restaurant vouchers in 2023

For this year, the Last date to use Restaurant Voucher is fixed for March 1, 2024. So it is important to check whether your tickets are in paper or card form and use them before this date. After this period, they will not be accepted by the shops and restaurants you normally go to.

If you have a restaurant voucher on the card

No action to be taken for automatic transfer

If you have a meal voucher in the form of Map (Edenred, Up lunch, Pluxee, etc.), please note that the previous year’s balance is automatically transferred to the next year’s card from mid-March. So you don’t need to take any special action, but it is recommended to check your balance and any outstanding balance from the previous year. The latter will be used as a priority to pay for your meals before the balance for the current year.

Beware of manual transfers

In some cases, for certain brands, Your employer can choose manual transfer The balance on your meal card. If this is the case, you must request a transfer through the application corresponding to your meal voucher card.

For paper meal ticket holders

Exchanging expired restaurant vouchers with Edenred

Regarding the meal ticket in the version paperPlease note that you can exchange them at Edenred March, 31st After their expiry date. To do this, simply return the tickets to your employer who will then send them to Edenred for exchange.

Donate your unused meal vouchers

There is another solution make a donation Your unused meal tickets. In fact, many charities have set up systems to convert these tickets into food aid for those in need. For example, in 2022-2023, donations collected through restaurant vouchers made it possible to distribute more than 576,000 meals to the most disadvantaged.

To donate a meal voucher, simply go to your meal card app and find the “Donate” tab. For paper meal vouchers, you can contact the relevant charity’s website to find out how to proceed.

Always use your restaurant vouchers before their expiry date

for Don’t lose money Remember to check their expiry dates carefully, which you benefit from thanks to restaurant vouchers. Feel free to use meal vouchers to pay for your food shopping, within the authorized amount per day, or to offer a meal to a loved one.

Finally, remember that exchanging or donating your expired restaurant vouchers is a unique opportunity to help people in need while boosting purchasing power and eating well at work.

Therefore, to take full advantage of this salary benefit without risking losing money, do not hesitate to regularly consult the information regarding your restaurant voucher, whether it is on the card or in the paper version.