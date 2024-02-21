Motorcycle licenses are no longer free, CPF conditions will become stricter

Motorcycle license financing by CPF will soon not be 100% covered like B license and all qualifying training. The state must save and one of the measures adopted includes contributing to the cost of training employees.

It seems that the government did not anticipate the scale of success of the motorcycle license financed through the Personal Training Account (CPF). As we informed you at the end of January, it was a golden opportunity to finance the explosion of the number of expensive motorcycles and files. This Tuesday, February 20, the Minister Delegate in charge of Public Accounts, Thomas Cazeneuve, came to contain the excitement.

You have to pay “at least” 10% of the cost of the motorcycle license

Faced with lower revised growth of the French economy in 2024, the state will have to save 10 billion. Among the measures adopted by public finance, employee participation in CPF, Which will generate 200 million euros in savings.

Le Figaro reports that “ The amount of this co-payment has not yet been determined, but it is intended to be at least 10% of the training costs. » Thus, this measure is valid for the financing of motorcycle license as well as for all training eligible for CPF.

Motorcycle licenses are no longer completely free. You will have to put your hand in your pocket, but not to the extent of the amount paid without the help of CPF. According to Online Driving School By Carr Simon, an A2 motorcycle license costs between €600 and €1,300 depending on the region. At these prices, this means you now have to pay at least between €60 and €130 to afford it.

However, there will be exceptions. “If the employer contributes to the condition of insufficient balance”. But you have to have a good reason to come up and ask your boss to put your hand in your wallet! Furthermore, unemployed people will not be affected by the “minimum” 10% contribution.

Motorcycle licenses will become more widespread thanks to CPF

From 1 January, CPF can finance driving licences. Often needed in their daily lives, most French people already have their B license. On the other hand, motorcycle licenses, seen more as a luxury for fun, are rare. With CPF balances sometimes accumulating unused, the influx of applications for motorcycle licenses is not surprising.

Thus, the training for A1 and A2 license has been an unprecedented success for the past one month. With more than 7,000 valid files, representing a total cost of 7 million euros, A2 training is now the second most requested after the car license, which is now electronic. To see if government announcements will slow down requests.