We know almost all the features

Google will start its Google I/O event on May 14. The conference will focus on software news, but we can expect the company to introduce the new Pixel 8a. These predecessors (Pixel 6a, Pixel 7a) are used to showing themselves at these meetings, showing Google’s ambitions in mid-range smartphones. Google Pixel 8a is no exception to the rule, especially since its existence was mentioned on the forum of the American giant. We later learned that the device would have a new function, but most of its tech sheet remained unclear.

Unsurprising for Google, which usually has trouble maintaining secrecy around its smartphones. Depending on the Android Authority site, the feature returns with a lot of information “A Source in Google”.

The Mountain View firm seems committed to bridging the gap between its “a” series and its “classic” Pixel. After integrating a 90 Hz screen and wireless charging on the Pixel 7a, Google is moving to a 120 Hz screen on its Pixel 8a. The 6.1-inch OLED panel will offer Full HD+ definition (2,400 x 1,080 pixels) and a maximum brightness of 1,400 nits. Specifically, we will be on a screen much closer to the Pixel 8 with the same format as the Pixel 7a (6.1 inches compared to 6.2 inches for the Pixel 8). In addition, our colleagues confirm that its design will be close to the high-end one with thin edges.

An improved screen, almost the same power as the Pixel 8?

Pixel 8a will also have the same connectivity as Pixel 8. It will support DisplayPort, support which is interesting, even though Google is not publishing this functionality yet. The Pixel 8 and 8 Pro waited several months before enabling it in limited form. In the future, this feature could still be interesting and make it possible to project video on an external screen.

Pixel 8a will come with Tensor G3, the latest SoC developed by Google. As seen in the Pixel 8, it opts for a 1+4+4 configuration with a Cortex-X3 core, four Cortex-A715s and four Cortex-A510s. The graphics part is based on the Mali-G715 GPU and has a 5300 modem, as well as support for AV1 encoding up to 4K at 60 fps. The affordable smartphone should however use a slightly different version of the Tensor G3. Unlike the flagship models in the range, it will opt for a plastic casing instead of metal. Thicker it will heat up and performance should be slightly lower. Its presence is explained by the desire to reduce costs and we should expect interesting performance gains compared to Tensor G2.

The presence of the latest generation chip should help especially in photography. Even more than certain competitors, the software part is very important on Google smartphones. It will play an important role on the Pixel 8a, as this smartphone will have the same photo configuration as the Pixel 7a. Google will still choose the 64 Mpx Sony IMX787 and the 13 Mpx ultra-wide-angle Sony IMX712. Thus we will be able to measure the influence and contribution of tensor G3 on photo processing.

Pixel 8a: The closest smartphone to the Pixel 8?

The Pixel 8a looks promising on paper, confirming Google’s desire to improve its mid-range. However, this development results in an increase in selling price.

Google has already increased the price of the Pixel 7a by 50 euros compared to the Pixel 6a. The current model was priced at 509 euros when it was released, which is a bit of a departure from the aggressive pricing policy of the Pixel 4a (349 euros when it was released). The “a” series follows the same path as the Classic series, highlighting innovations to justify its repeated additions. Rumors already suggest a launch price of 569 or 579 euros for the Pixel 8a, which is an increase of 70 euros compared to the Pixel 7a.

Google’s smartphone will be much less expensive and will be closer to the Pixel 8. Launched at 799 euros, it can now be had for around 700 euros.

