Diablo 4 players request Blizzard to include Hell’s Dungeon

Diablo 4 players are fed up with Season of Assemblies and are demanding that the developers start adding content related to the battle between Heaven and Hell in Sanctuary.

Diablo 4 players are excited about the return of vampiric powers announced during the last campfire chat. However, that didn’t seem to be enough to revive the assembly season, which fans called “ Dull ”, to say the least.

As users pile up requests for Blizzard, the main complaint is still about the type of content Diablo 4 has to offer. Most players admit that what they’re really looking forward to is being able to return to the Underworld and fight monsters the old-fashioned way.

Diablo 4 players want to return to Hell with Dungeons

“I miss fighting monsters in hell!” In a Reddit post titled “, player LeFUUUUUU asked Blizzard to finally include some of the franchise’s much-lamented storylines.

” I recently did Vault of Cinders and the first part of it is ash with lava and shit (yeah I know it’s not in Hell but still) and it made me realize how much I miss fighting in Hell like we did in D3 and later. Did it in time. Parts of the D4 campaign », one player commented. Other fans agreed and pointed out that they too wanted to be involved in the battle of angels vs demons.

Players also admitted that they were surprised by the fact that Diablo 4 included few references to Hell. Indeed, you have to reach the last chapters of the main campaign to mention it. Equally strange, Diablo is not mentioned despite his central role in the franchise.

Some have speculated that Blizzard may consider including Diablo in the new expansion. On the other hand, others believe that the dungeons associated with Hell and Heaven should be added in future seasons.

” Part of the countryside, and all was psychedelic when we returned to old Tristram. Just give me an endless dungeon like that. Just an endless Diablo Cathedral dungeon and underground maps slowly leading to hell. I really miss the dark, immersive survival aspects of D1 and parts of D2. », one player commented.

That’s why Diablo 4 players are begging the developers to add new dungeons located in the underworld.