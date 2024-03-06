Reinvent your nights with TITANIUM foam mattresses on sale!

Share, it’s good for morale!

Restful sleep, the key to a successful day! Indeed, understanding the importance of good sleep is essential for daily well-being. This is why Maisons du Monde offers you the TITANIUM 140×190 cm HR foam mattress, the perfect companion for your nights.

140×190 cm HR TITANIUM foam mattress

A unique combination of Thermosoft foam and titanium particles Improves blood circulation, thus promoting Better oxygenation during sleep and reduction of accumulated electrostatic charge during the day.

to read

Lidl slashes the price of its Parkside Performance eccentric sander!



Shows the importance of adaptability with Maisons du Monde This mattress is equipped with blue latex dual-density technology.

Extremely flexibleshe offers Ensures thermal regulation and increased comfortAllows freedom of movement due to uniform weight distribution.

Here are the essential features of this mattress:

parameters : 140 cm depth, 140×190 cm bed

: 140 cm depth, 140×190 cm bed Main color : White

: White Main content : fabric

: fabric structural materials : Memory foam

Better quality sleep with NatureLex!

This mattress stands out for its density, resist it, Its resilience and durabilityExceeding the most demanding quality standards.

to read

Lidl: Revolutionize your DIY projects for less than €20 with the PARKSIDE Multifunction Workbench!



Thanks for Air fresh and memory systemOptimal air circulation between the layers of the mattress keeps the temperature constant.

Softsensation technology ensures premium quality fabric, Soft and comfortableWith athermal properties that maintain a constant temperature, whatever the season.

Cleanliness is a priority for NatureLaxSo use Oekotex certified raw materials and 5-year guarantee Attests to the excellence of our mattresses.

Your mattress will be Rolled and vacuum compressed delivered For best protection and easy transportation.

to read

Cdiscount offers you this 4 in 1 cordless broom vacuum cleaner for less than €130!



it is It is recommended to wait 48 hours after unpacking to allow it to return to its initial shape.

A maximum of 3 cm variation from the dimensions shown Can be observed on the product sheet.

The TITANIUM mattress from the Naturelex brand is available at Maisons du Monde, Priced at €199.99 instead of €224.44either A reduction of 10% At the initial price.