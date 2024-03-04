We have tested “Amazing Parcel Packages” for you and the result is amazing

One by one, parcel sale sites are popping up on the internet. The principle of these sites is quite simple: buy returned or unclaimed packages by weight from platforms like AliExpress, Amazon, Temu, Shein or even La Poste, Mondial Relay, etc. and resell them in the form of surprise packages.

Surprise Bag 2.0

If the concept is not necessarily new, since this business has always been dedicated to professionals (unsold items, surplus, returns, etc.), however, it is for individuals. Today, you can buy amazing packages through countless sites in France and Europe! The surprise aspect always has a bit of an arousing effect, as in the lottery, you always expect the jackpot. Will I get the latest iPhone or a set of screwdrivers for €50?

Very present on social networks, these sites alerted us and motivated us to try to see if the game is worth it.

So we ordered a package on a site in Spain for 50 euros (+16 euros delivery). For this price, the seller promises us at least a return on investment, if not more, with functional products. Already, the first disappointment, we are no longer in complete surprise, the seller knows what he is going to put in the package. In addition, we expect it a bit because on the site, prices range from 5 euros for a surprise product to 300 euros for a box of several products, and there are also thematic packages (gaming , decoration, etc.).

It took us only 10 days to receive our package, in A fairly large box containing 8 packages. As expected, there is no package in the package, but the products appear in their respective boxes, some being opened, others still in blister packs.

8 products received:

Rice cooker for one person, price 12 euros

Smartwatch, price 18 euros

A pair of fake Apple headphones called the I8X-TWS, priced at 25 euros

10m LED garland, price 30 euros

Small drone with Tesla logo (apparently fake), value 30 euros

Portable fan, price 9 euros

Fake Switch (Nanika Smich) with retrogaming games, value 25 euros

A Japanese toilet, cost 50 euros

In total, according to our research, and even if many products are no longer on sale, The price of the received package is about 200 euros. So the promise is respected, but the poor quality of the products and ultimately their utility is yet to be demonstrated. Because basically, this second hand is also supposed to have an ecological effect, because instead of destroying these products, we give them a new chance. But since these don’t work well or can offer fairly poor quality, most of them will end up in the trash.

In the end, we regret a little the aspect of false surprise (the seller chose the products himself), and really would have liked to unpack the packages at random and by the kilo, even if the result would have been the same in the end. Maybe we could have the latest Samsung Galaxy S24? (Spoiler: no chance).